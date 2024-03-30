Football

Today In 2016: Gary Neville Sack Valencia As Head Coach After Four-Month Stint

Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville was dismissed just 28 games into his first management role. His tenure at Valencia featured 10 wins, seven draws and 11 losses, including a 7-0 thrashing at Barcelona in Copa del Rey

Updated on:
Gary Neville endured a difficult spell in Spain. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA
Gary Neville was sacked by Valencia on this day in 2016 after spending only four months as the Spanish side’s head coach. (More Football News)

The former Manchester United and England defender, who at the time was part of Roy Hodgson’s England coaching staff, was dismissed just 28 games into what was his first management role.

That featured 10 wins, seven draws and 11 losses, including a 7-0 thrashing at Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Neville said in a statement on Los Che’s website: “I would like to thank Valencia, the fans, staff and the players.

“I would have liked to have continued the work I started. But I understand that we are in a results business and in the 28 games they have not been to my standards or to those which are required by this club.”

In La Liga, Neville did not oversee a victory until his 10th attempt, and there were only three wins in total across 16 league matches.

Valencia had been ninth in the table when Neville was appointed as successor to Nuno Espirito Santo at the club, where his brother Phil was already on the coaching staff – their position was 14th when he departed.

The then 41-year-old’s final game in charge had been a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo – a third straight defeat.

Neville returned to the role of Sky Sports pundit – having left the position to take up the Valencia job – at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

