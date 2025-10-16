Thomas Tuchel plans to talk with Jude Bellingham before November break
Tuchel emphasised player engagement with those not included in the squad
England qualified for eight successive World Cups since 1998
Thomas Tuchel revealed that he will be holding talks with Jude Bellingham ahead of the November international break. The Real Madrid midfielder was left out of Tuchel’s latest squad after recently returning from a shoulder injury.
The Three Lions managed to book their spot in next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with an impressive 5-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday.
The victory saw Tuchel become the first-ever England manager to win his first six competitive matches without conceding a single goal, while the Three Lions have now qualified for eight successive World Cups (since 1998), extending their longest-ever run.
Tuchel insisted that he would talk to Bellingham ahead of the next international break, but was adamant that the 22-year-old had done nothing wrong in the lead-up to the October break.
When asked if he would have a conversation with Bellingham, Tuchel said: “I guess so. Why not? Of course, he's an important player, he's a big player.
“I will speak to a lot of players, also to the guys that will get a text from me, who were not in camp, especially them.
“Because these guys who are now here, they have the reward and they feel the reward. And it's now necessary also that I stay in touch with the other guys.
“No one has done anything wrong. It's not a punishment or whatever and I feel when I text them and I speak to them, that everyone is eager to come back and this is how it has to be.
“So there are a lot of guys out there who would deserve to be with us.”