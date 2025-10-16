Tuchel Plans To Hold Talks With 'Important' Bellingham After England Squad Snub

Thomas Tuchel confirmed planned talks with Jude Bellingham after England secured World Cup spot, marking his unprecedented winning streak without conceding a goal

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Thomas Tuchel Jude Bellingham file photo
England's Jude Bellingham and head coach Thomas Tuchel. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thomas Tuchel plans to talk with Jude Bellingham before November break

  • Tuchel emphasised player engagement with those not included in the squad

  • England qualified for eight successive World Cups since 1998

Thomas Tuchel revealed that he will be holding talks with Jude Bellingham ahead of the November international break. The Real Madrid midfielder was left out of Tuchel’s latest squad after recently returning from a shoulder injury.

The Three Lions managed to book their spot in next summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with an impressive 5-0 win against Latvia on Tuesday.

The victory saw Tuchel become the first-ever England manager to win his first six competitive matches without conceding a single goal, while the Three Lions have now qualified for eight successive World Cups (since 1998), extending their longest-ever run.

Tuchel insisted that he would talk to Bellingham ahead of the next international break, but was adamant that the 22-year-old had done nothing wrong in the lead-up to the October break.

When asked if he would have a conversation with Bellingham, Tuchel said: “I guess so. Why not? Of course, he's an important player, he's a big player.

“I will speak to a lot of players, also to the guys that will get a text from me, who were not in camp, especially them.

“Because these guys who are now here, they have the reward and they feel the reward. And it's now necessary also that I stay in touch with the other guys.

Related Content
Related Content

“No one has done anything wrong. It's not a punishment or whatever and I feel when I text them and I speak to them, that everyone is eager to come back and this is how it has to be.

“So there are a lot of guys out there who would deserve to be with us.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W Grab Top Four Spot With 10-wicket Win

  2. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  3. Test Twenty Explained: Know All The Rules Of World’s First 80-Over Format

  4. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

  5. India Tour Of Australia: Shubman Gill-Led Side Land Late In Perth Due To Flight Delay - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  5. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  3. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire: Pakistani Government

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread