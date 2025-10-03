England Squad: Jude Bellingham And Phil Foden Left Out For October Friendlies

England have announced squad for International friendly matches in October
Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have not been included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad
Jack Grealish also misses out as Bukayo Saka, who missed the September internationals through injury, returns
The Three Lions will host Wales in a friendly on October 10 before travelling to face Latvia on October 14 in a World Cup qualifier.
Bellingham’s absence does not come as a huge surprise as the Real Madrid midfielder has only made one start in four matches since returning from a shoulder injury in the middle of September.
Foden, on the other hand, has registered four direct goal involvements so far this season (two goals, two assists), but half of those came in their EFL Cup win against League One Huddersfield.
Everton’s Grealish also misses out as Bukayo Saka, who missed the September internationals through injury, returns to the national team.
Saka will be joined by Arsenal team-mates Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson also retain their places in Tuchel’s squad.
Four players outside of the Premier League have been called up, as Marcus Rashford, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah are included alongside captain Harry Kane.
England squad: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).