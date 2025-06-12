Thomas Tuchel: German Tempted To Stay With England After FIFA World Cup 2026

Thomas Tuchel admitted he is tempted to continue in the role of England head coach beyond the 2026 World Cup.
England suffered their first defeat under the German coach in a friendly against Senegal on Tuesday, losing 3-1 at the City Ground.
The Three Lions are still top of their World Cup qualifying group with three wins from as many games, keeping a clean sheet in all their matches too.
Overall, Tuchel became the fifth Three Lions boss to win his first three matches at the helm, after Glenn Hoddle, Sven-Goran Eriksson (both first five), Ron Greenwood (first six), and Fabio Capello (first eight).
Tuchel's current contract expires after the World Cup in North America next summer, but he said he is tempted to carry on with England through to Euro 2028.
"I will always be tempted to stay because I love the group and I love the opportunity," Tuchel told TalkSPORT
"It's an honour to be English head coach. I know what's coming after a huge tournament in England. I will always be tempted. I can tell you that even after the disappointing result [against Senegal].
“I feel that I'm in the right place. I enjoy to be where I am at the moment.
"I love the new challenge. I wanted a new challenge, I wanted a new environment. I feel the support, I feel the trust and the respect of the people in the federation.
"I love the group of players. I want to push them, and it just feels right."
England's next matches are World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia on September 6 and 9, respectively.