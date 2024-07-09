Football

Thiago Alcantara Announces Retirement Following Liverpool Exit

Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a deal worth £20million in September 2020, having helped the Bavarian giants win the Champions League one month earlier

Thiago Alcantara received a guard of honour after Liverpool's 2023-24 season finale.
Thiago Alcantara has retired from football after the end of his injury-affected spell with Liverpool. (More Football News)



The midfielder had previously been part of the Barcelona squad that won Europe's premier club competition in 2010-11, also winning 11 league titles throughout his time with the Blaugrana and Bayern.

However, he was hampered by injuries after arriving at Anfield, only managing 68 Premier League appearances in total.

Forty-nine of those came in his first two campaigns with the Reds, and he only managed a solitary outing in 2023-24 before the expiration of his contract.

Rather than find a new club, Thiago has opted to hang up his boots, though he suggested he will stay in the game in some capacity when announcing his decision on Monday.

"I will always be willing to give back what I have been given and I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed," he wrote in a post on X.

"Thank you, football, and to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person along the way. See you soon."

Thiago also won 46 caps throughout a 10-year international career with Spain, scoring twice.

