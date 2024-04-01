Football

EFL Championship: Queens Park Rangers Beat Toothless Swansea To Ease Relegation Fears

A 71st-minute goal by centre-back Steve Cook was enough for Queens Park Rangers to secure their fifth win in eight games and move six points clear of relegation trouble

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
%20Bradley%20Collyer%2FPA
Steve Cook’s goal sank Swansea. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA
info_icon

QPR took a giant stride towards Championship safety with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Swansea in south Wales. (More Football News)

A 71st-minute goal by centre-back Steve Cook was enough for the Hoops to secure their fifth win in eight games and move six points clear of relegation trouble.

While Marti Cifuentes’ men struggled for a foothold in the game after a promising start, the result was all that mattered with just six matches left.

Swansea dictated the tempo for almost the entire match but paid the price for their bluntness in the final third.

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring the third goal against Norwich. - Mike Egerton/PA
EFL Championship: Leicester Beat Norwich To Put Pressure On Fellow Promotion Chasers

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Luke Williams’ side went into this clash having lost just once in their last six outings.

They remain well clear of danger, a point above their opponents, but victory here would have all but dispelled any lingering fears of the drop.

Rangers were bright and full of running in the opening 10 minutes.

Striker Lyndon Dykes twice came close to converting crosses which flashed across the Swans penalty box.

Morocco international Ilias Chair should have done far better in the 12th minute when set free down the left flank, his tame attempt at finding Dykes cut out by goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Advertisement

The home side grew more into the game as the first half progressed.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough are closing in on the play-off places. - Nick Potts/PA
Championship Play-Offs: Carrick Feels Middlesbrough Are Hitting Form At The Right Time

BY Stats Perform

They came close to the opening goal when a fizzing Josh Tymon cross was volleyed just over his own bar by Rangers centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter.

While Swansea began to dominate possession and territory, Rangers fashioned the best opportunity in the 36th minute.

Swans defender Harry Darling squandered possession on halfway, allowing Chair to launch a counter-attack.

Midfielder Joe Hodge’s first effort on goal was blocked, but the Swans failed to clear and only escaped when Chair’s weak effort from six yards hit Darling on the goal-line.

Tymon stung the palms of QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic with a 20-yard volley just before half-time, but neither side could force a breakthrough before the interval.

The hosts increased the pressure during the early second-half exchanges and should have been ahead before the hour mark.

West Bromwich Albion’s Darnell Furlong celebrates scoring their side’s second goal against Watford at The Hawthorns. - null
West Brom Vs Watford, Championship: Baggies Hit Back To Pick Up A Point In Play-Off Push

BY Stats Perform

Swansea captain Matt Grimes hit the bar with a beautifully struck free-kick before midfielder Ollie Cooper scuffed a gilt-edged chance from 15 yards.

The Hoops sat deeper as the clock ticked down, looking content to take a point.

The Swans continued to knock on the door, but they found a clinical edge in the final third elusive.

Advertisement

Then, with 20 minutes remaining, they were hit by a classic sucker punch.

QPR, ever more reliant on the pace of substitute striker Sinclair Armstrong, won a corner from a rare attack.

Lucas Andersen’s deep delivery was headed back across goal by full-back Jimmy Dunne for unmarked Cook to plant a side-foot volley into the net.

Swansea threatened an equaliser without creating anything clear cut to complete a desperately frustrating day for the hosts.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World LIVE: Mirabai Chanu Qualifies For Olympics; Mumbai City FC Inch Closer To ISL League Shield
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Brought To Tihar Jail; ED Says He Named Atishi During Questioning