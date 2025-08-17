Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2025: ‘This Is A Special Trophy For Bayern’, Says Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 2-1 to win the German Super Cup 2025
Kompany said the win was “extra important” because of its connection to Franz Beckenbauer
Bayern lifted the Super Cup trophy for a record-extending 11th time
Vincent Kompany called Bayern Munich’s German Super Cup victory over Stuttgart “extra important” due to its connotations with Franz Beckenbauer.
Bayern beat Stuttgart 2-1 to win the German Super Cup, which has been renamed after Franz Beckenbauer, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and recent signing Luis Diaz.
The Bavarian club have now won the competition a record-extending 11 times, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the joint-most successful player alongside former team-mate Thomas Muller (eight titles each).
Bayern have had just three pre-season games due to their Club World Cup exploits, but Kompany believes it is time to focus on what is ahead.
“The title is extra important because it’s the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup – that’ll always be special for Bayern,” said Kompany.
“It’s never easy in Stuttgart, but we came here and delivered. Obviously, we would’ve liked a longer pre-season, but moaning doesn’t help. We’ve spoken about that.
“We had the chance to start out with a title. That was our goal and we’ve achieved it. Today was a good first step.”
Captain Neuer added: “It’s a title! That’s obviously very important for us.
“You didn’t sense any tiredness with us. We could’ve been cleverer at the end, but we’re happy. I want to help the team and enjoy success. We did that today.
“Stuttgart are a tough team to play against. They did well, but we deserved to win. We were always the better team in our pre-season games. We want to take that into the league.”
Bayern continued their supremacy over Stuttgart, now winning 15 of the last 16 matches between the two clubs.
Despite hitting the target five times to Bayern’s three shots on goal, Stuttgart still only managed to generate 1.89 expected goals (xG) to Bayern’s 2.38.
Head coach Sebastian Hoeness has urged his side to be more mature in such matches going forward.
“It’s a needless defeat from my point of view,” said Hoeness.
“When I see the chances, I might say it’s maybe fair, but on the whole it’s very annoying and needless. We need to be more mature.
“Still, it was a game where Bayern had to go to their limit, even though it counted for nothing in the end.”