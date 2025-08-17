Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2025: ‘This Is A Special Trophy For Bayern’, Says Vincent Kompany

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2025: Bayern secured a 2-1 win, with Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scoring for the Bundesliga champions

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
German Cup 2025 Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany holds the German Super Cup.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 2-1 to win the German Super Cup 2025

  • Kompany said the win was “extra important” because of its connection to Franz Beckenbauer

  • Bayern lifted the Super Cup trophy for a record-extending 11th time

Vincent Kompany called Bayern Munich’s German Super Cup victory over Stuttgart “extra important” due to its connotations with Franz Beckenbauer.

Bayern beat Stuttgart 2-1 to win the German Super Cup, which has been renamed after Franz Beckenbauer, thanks to goals from Harry Kane and recent signing Luis Diaz.

The Bavarian club have now won the competition a record-extending 11 times, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is the joint-most successful player alongside former team-mate Thomas Muller (eight titles each).

Bayern have had just three pre-season games due to their Club World Cup exploits, but Kompany believes it is time to focus on what is ahead.

“The title is extra important because it’s the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup – that’ll always be special for Bayern,” said Kompany.

“It’s never easy in Stuttgart, but we came here and delivered. Obviously, we would’ve liked a longer pre-season, but moaning doesn’t help. We’ve spoken about that.

“We had the chance to start out with a title. That was our goal and we’ve achieved it. Today was a good first step.”

Captain Neuer added: “It’s a title! That’s obviously very important for us.

“You didn’t sense any tiredness with us. We could’ve been cleverer at the end, but we’re happy. I want to help the team and enjoy success. We did that today.

“Stuttgart are a tough team to play against. They did well, but we deserved to win. We were always the better team in our pre-season games. We want to take that into the league.”

Bayern continued their supremacy over Stuttgart, now winning 15 of the last 16 matches between the two clubs.

Despite hitting the target five times to Bayern’s three shots on goal, Stuttgart still only managed to generate 1.89 expected goals (xG) to Bayern’s 2.38.

Head coach Sebastian Hoeness has urged his side to be more mature in such matches going forward.

“It’s a needless defeat from my point of view,” said Hoeness.

“When I see the chances, I might say it’s maybe fair, but on the whole it’s very annoying and needless. We need to be more mature.

“Still, it was a game where Bayern had to go to their limit, even though it counted for nothing in the end.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks