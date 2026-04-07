Sporting CP Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 QF: 1st Leg Preview, H2H – All You Need To Know

Sporting CP Vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Catch the telecast details, timings, venue, date and head-to-head record of the UCL 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture featuring Sporting CP and Arsenal

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Arsenal take on Sporting CP in the UCL 2025-26 QF 1st Leg. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal visit Sporting CP in the UCL 2025-26 quarter-final 1st leg

  • The Gunners lost their last fixture in the FA Cup to Southampton

  • Sporting CP thumped Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16 2nd leg

Sporting Clube de Portugal will take on a demoralized Arsenal football club in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-final on Wednesday, April 8 (IST). The match takes place at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Sporting come into this game on the back of 4-2 win over Santa Clara in the Liga Portugal and will look to take on an Arsenal team, that was punished in the FA Cup by the Championship side, Southampton.

Sporting thumped Bodo/Glimt in the Round of 16 and will take comfort from the fact that they dominated the game against the Norwegians.

As for Arsenal, they have lost two consecutive games on the trot for the first time this season. Mikel Arteta's side will look to bounce back after a disappointing outing against the Saints.

The fixture also sees the return of Viktor Gyokeres to his former club, wherein he scored scored 97 goals in 102 games, including 54 last season when he outscored the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

Since joining Arsenal for $85 million, goals haven’t been so easy to come by — he has 16 in 42 matches in all competitions — but remains first choice under coach Mikel Arteta, who values his line-leading qualities.

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Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Date and Time

Sporting CP will host Arsenal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Wednesday, April 8th. The game will kick-off at 12:30 am IST.

Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 7

  • Sporting won: 1

  • Arsenal won: 3

  • Draws: 3

Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Live Streaming Info

The Sporting CP Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Quarter-Final 1st Leg match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. Also, catch the live telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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