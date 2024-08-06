Thierry Henry was delighted to guarantee France a first Olympic medal in the men's football since 1984 after their comeback victory over 10-man Egypt. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Les Bleus were minutes away from a semi-final exit against the Pharaohs until Jean-Philippe Mateta's 83rd minute equaliser.
Mateta would grab his fourth of the tournament in the ninth minute of extra-time, with former Crystal Palace team-mate Michael Olise confirming the 3-1 win soon after.
Henry had been preparing for this event since taking over in August 2023 and felt the weight of responsibility, having seen his nation perform brilliantly in other events as the hosts.
“I’m living a dream. I don’t want to wake up," Henry said.
"I’ll be honest with you, what’s nice is for Team France because when you see everyone winning medals here and there, you think it’s up to us not to let the guys down.”
Henry endured a torrid time in charge of Monaco over five years ago, winning five of his 20 games in charge (D4, L11), but has since rebuilt his career.
Firstly, in the MLS with Montreal Impact, leading Montreal to their first playoff berth in four seasons, before returning for a second stint with the Belgium national side as an assistant manager.
This tournament has seen Henry possibly stake a claim for the France job further down the line, with Didier Deschamps’ contract expiring after the 2026 World Cup.
However, Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, did not want to entertain the idea just yet.
Diallo told RMC: “Let’s not rush things. Thierry Henry, when I appointed him to the position, there were some who had doubts given what he had done previously. I had confidence in him and he is proving it.”
France will play Spain at the Parc des Princes on Friday in the showpiece final.