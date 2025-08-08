South African Local League Players Turn Football Pitch Into Dance Floor With Audacious Skills – WATCH

A video of skills during a local South African league has gone viral on social media.
The video was during a match between Mudagasi FC and Jukulyn FC in the Pretoria-based Champ of Champs 2025 league.
The two-minute routine of absurd skills and dance-like juggling moves resulted in a winner for Mudagasi.
In a dazzling display of footballing flair, players from a local South African league went viral with their showboating skills on the pitch. During a match from the Pretoria-based Champ of Champs 2025 league, players from defending champions Mudagasi FC performed a routine rarely seen in professional football – players engaging in solo runs while juggling the ball, dribbling while lying on the ball, and other absurd tricks.
The event happened during Mudagasi’s match against Jukulyn FC. The Mudagasi players’ antics, which went on for almost two minutes, paid off with a sublime finish that gave them a 2-1 lead in the match. That goal eventually proved to be the match-winner.
The moment has now gone viral on social media, with more than 370K views on X.
Fan reactions were mixed. While one suggested FIFA take a look “into this kind of sport”, another fan wrote, “I don’t see us winning the World Cup anytime soon with this kind of football”.
The showboating and trickery aside, the fourth edition of the Champ of Champs tournament was a celebration of grassroots football in South Africa. Based in Pretoria, the competition ran from 17 to 27 July, featured eight teams, and offered prize money of ZAR 250,000.
In the final, Mudagasi FC were beaten on penalties by Ladysmith Juventus, who lifted the title.