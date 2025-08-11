Spain Replace Montse Tome With Sonia Bermudez After UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final Defeat

Montse Tome led Spain to the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final
Bermudez will now step up to lead
She will form a duo with another former player, Iraia Iturregi
Spain have parted ways with Montse Tome and named Sonia Bermudez as the new head coach of their women's team after losing to England in the Euro 2025 final.
La Roja looked likely to add the European crown to their 2023 World Cup triumph when Mariona Caldentey put them 1-0 up against the Lionesses in Basel, but her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo equalised to send the game to a penalty shoot-out.
Though Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were unsuccessful from the spot, Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo all failed for Spain, allowing Chloe Kelly to convert the winner.
Spain have responded to their runners-up finish, their best at any edition of the Euros, by making a change in the dugout.
Tome has been relieved of her duties less than two years after she became La Roja's first female head coach, replacing World Cup-winning boss Jorge Vilda.
Her contract was due to expire on August 31, and under-23 coach Bermudez will now step up to lead the senior team from that date.
Former forward Bermudez won 63 caps for Spain between 2008 and 2017, scoring 35 goals.
She represented Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid during her playing career, before taking a coaching job in Spain's youth set-up.
She led their under-19s to a European title in 2024, beating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in the final following a 3-1 semi-final victory over England.