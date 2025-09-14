Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid: Alonso's Men Stay Perfect Despite Huijsen Red Card

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season after overcoming Dean Huijsen's first-half red card to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday. 

Huijsen's dismissal came in a chaotic first half, but goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler ensured Madrid made it four wins from four in their quest for the top flight title. 

Madrid thought they had made a lightning start through Arda Guler's second-minute strike, but the goal was ruled out for an offside against Mbappe following a VAR review. 

Xabi Alonso's side did get their noses in front in the 12th minute through Mbappe, who capitalised on Mikel Goti's wayward back-pass before stroking the ball past Alex Remiro. 

A red card for Huijsen threatened to turn the game on its head in the 32nd minute, with the defender handed his marching orders for a last-man foul on Mikel Oyarzabal. 

But just a minute after Dani Carvajal struck the woodwork, Los Blancos doubled their advantage when Mbappe pulled the ball back for Guler to prod into the top-right corner. 

Sociedad fast start after the break was rewarded when Oyarzabal's 55th minute penalty reduced the deficit after Carvajal was penalised for handling Ander Barrenetxea's cross. 

Madrid were forced to withstand a wave of late pressure, with a Thibaut Courtois mistake almost handing the hosts a point, but Alonso's men were able to hold on for the win.

Data Debrief: Mbappe guides Madrid through red mist

Madrid were comfortably on top at Estadio Municipal de Anoeta after a brilliant start, before Huijsen, aged 20 years and 152 days old, became the youngest Los Blancos player to be sent off in a LaLiga game since Marcelo against Real Betis in September 2008. 

Luckily for Alonso and Madrid, they have Mbappe in their ranks. The Frenchman completed all seven dribbles he attempted against Sociedad, the most of any player in a game with a 100% success rate in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Mbappe was always going to have his say against Sociedad, though. Indeed, he has now scored seven goals in six matches against them in all competitions. Only against Barcelona (11) has he scored more goals against non-French opponents. 

