Football

Slovakia Vs Ukraine Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SVK Vs UKR European Championship Match

Here are all the details about Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 2 Live Streaming

AP/Darko Vojinovic
Slovakia defeated Belgium 1-0 in their first match Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
info_icon

After shocking Belgium in their opening game, Slovakia will now aim to upstage Ukraine as the two teams meet in their Group E match of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday. (More Football News)

Slovakia provided the upset of the Euros so far when they beat Belgium 1-0 in the opening game of both the teams. Ivan Schranz was hero as his goal was the difference between the two teams. Slovakia will know that a win or even a draw against Ukraine could help them to almost seal their place in the knockouts.

Ukraine lost to Romania 0-3 in the opening game of both the teams in the competition. A loss against Slovakia will put them at the cusp of a first round exit.

UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia - | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Endure Shock Defeat At Frankfurt Arena- In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Here are all the details about Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 2 Live Streaming:

When is the Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?

The Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will be played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf on Friday, June 21 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

