Slovakia Vs Ukraine Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SVK Vs UKR European Championship Match

After shocking Belgium in their opening game, Slovakia will now aim to upstage Ukraine as the two teams meet in their Group E match of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday. (More Football News)
Slovakia provided the upset of the Euros so far when they beat Belgium 1-0 in the opening game of both the teams. Ivan Schranz was hero as his goal was the difference between the two teams. Slovakia will know that a win or even a draw against Ukraine could help them to almost seal their place in the knockouts.
Ukraine lost to Romania 0-3 in the opening game of both the teams in the competition. A loss against Slovakia will put them at the cusp of a first round exit.
Here are all the details about Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 2 Live Streaming:
When is the Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
The Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will be played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf on Friday, June 21 at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Slovakia Vs Ukraine, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.