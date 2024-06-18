Football

BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Endure Shock Defeat At Frankfurt Arena- In Pics

Slovakia bagged all three points to hand Belgium a shocking defeat at the Frankfurt Arena. A seventh-minute strike from Ivan Schranz was all that was needed as they held off Belgium who had 16 shots with five on target. Romelu Lukaku equalized in the 86th minute but was denied after VAR intervention. Belgium next meet Romania, while Slovakia face off against Ukraine.

UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne gestures on the pitch during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

1/9
Belgiums Romelu Lukaku
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gestures on the pitch during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

2/9
Romelu Lukaku challenges Slovakias goalkeeper Martin Dubravka
Romelu Lukaku challenges Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, challenges Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, right, during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

3/9
Jeremy Doku and Peter Pekarik
Jeremy Doku and Peter Pekarik | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Belgium's Jeremy Doku, right, crosses the ball past Slovakia's Peter Pekarik during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

4/9
Kevin De Bruyne dribbles past Juraj Kucka
Kevin De Bruyne dribbles past Juraj Kucka | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, dribbles past Slovakia's Juraj Kucka during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

5/9
Romelu Lukaku scores a disallowed goal
Romelu Lukaku scores a disallowed goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores, but is disallowed due to offside positioning, during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

6/9
Juraj Kucka (19) is defended by Belgiums Orel Mangala
Juraj Kucka (19) is defended by Belgium's Orel Mangala | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Slovakia's Juraj Kucka (19) is defended by Belgium's Orel Mangala during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

7/9
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco
Belgium' coach Domenico Tedesco | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Belgium' head coach Domenico Tedesco follows the action during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

8/9
Slovakias players celebrates opening goal
Slovakia's players celebrates opening goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, right, is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

9/9
Ivan Schranz scored the opening goal against Belgium
Ivan Schranz scored the opening goal against Belgium | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Slovakia players celebrate after teammate Slovakia's Ivan Schranz scored the opening goal during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.

