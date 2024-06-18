Football

BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Endure Shock Defeat At Frankfurt Arena- In Pics

Slovakia bagged all three points to hand Belgium a shocking defeat at the Frankfurt Arena. A seventh-minute strike from Ivan Schranz was all that was needed as they held off Belgium who had 16 shots with five on target. Romelu Lukaku equalized in the 86th minute but was denied after VAR intervention. Belgium next meet Romania, while Slovakia face off against Ukraine.