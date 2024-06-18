BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Endure Shock Defeat At Frankfurt Arena- In Pics

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne gestures on the pitch during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gestures on the pitch during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, center, challenges Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, right, during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium's Jeremy Doku, right, crosses the ball past Slovakia's Peter Pekarik during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, dribbles past Slovakia's Juraj Kucka during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores, but is disallowed due to offside positioning, during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Juraj Kucka (19) is defended by Belgium's Orel Mangala during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Belgium' head coach Domenico Tedesco follows the action during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, right, is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.
Slovakia players celebrate after teammate Slovakia's Ivan Schranz scored the opening goal during the Group E match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany.