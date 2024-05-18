Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou had "the worst experience" he has had during his managerial career when Spurs lost to Manchester City. (More Football News)
Spurs went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, as City went top of the Premier League heading into the final day of the season.
There was a peculiar atmosphere, with Spurs supporters seemingly torn as to whether to fully back their team, given a positive result would have all but handed Arsenal, their biggest rivals, the title.
Postecoglou was in spiky form in the post-match media conference, suggesting there was a "fragility" to the club.
On Friday, ahead of Spurs' final game of the season against relegated Sheffield United, the Australian explained he feared people would question his integrity.
"That's probably the worst experience I've had as a football manager in a game," he said.
"Once I realised I'd got it wrong in terms of what the atmosphere was going to be like and what people felt, I got a real anxiety within me of, 'What happens if Man City, the best team in the world, who were disposing of teams quite easily in the lead-up, what if we play as well as we can but they beat us 5-0?'
"I got cold sweats thinking about people questioning my integrity and the people I work with.
"Even watching the game back, there was a comment on the commentary, 'Oh, Tottenham are having a real go here'.
"That's why I was animated on the night. I didn't enjoy the night.
"I needed the boys – and credit to them – aside from everything else, their football was outstanding on the night. That was important for our football club. It would have cast aspersions on us as a football club. I don't think anyone can say we didn't make Man City earn that win the other night.
"It could have gone a very different way, just by Man City being Man City."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sheffield United – Ben Brereton Diaz
Brereton Diaz has scored six goals for the Blades since he arrived on loan from Villarreal, and may be out to end on a high note in order to try and secure a Premier League move for next season.
Tottenham – James Maddison
Maddison has created 62 chances for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in their debut season for Spurs since Christian Eriksen in 2013-14 (68). It is the most overall by an Englishman since Dele Alli in 2017-18 (64).
MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN
Spurs have lost five of their last six Premier League matches (W1), one more than in their previous 18 games combined (W10 D4 L4). However, they are unbeaten in 11 games against the side starting the day bottom (W8 D3), scoring 35 goals.
The Blades have a goal difference of -66 – defeat by four goals here will see them finish the campaign with the worst goal difference in Premier League history (currently -69 by Derby County in 2007-08).
They have conceded 101 Premier League goals this season, the outright most in a single campaign. In a top-flight season with a maximum of 20 teams, only Leicester in 1908-09 (102) and Darwen in 1891-92 (112) have shipped more.
Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 13 seasons (W10 D2), with that loss coming at already-relegated Newcastle United in 2015-16 (1-5).
Tottenham won 3-1 in their last away league game against Sheffield United, last winning consecutive visits to Bramall Lane in December 1975.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Sheffield United – 11.7%
Tottenham – 67.7%
Draw – 20.6%