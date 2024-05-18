Football

Sheffield Vs Tottenham: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-Match Comments

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham Preview: Spurs won 3-1 in their last away league game against Sheffield United, last winning consecutive visits to Bramall Lane in December 1975

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.
info_icon

Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou had "the worst experience" he has had during his managerial career when Spurs lost to Manchester City. (More Football News)

Spurs went down 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, as City went top of the Premier League heading into the final day of the season.

There was a peculiar atmosphere, with Spurs supporters seemingly torn as to whether to fully back their team, given a positive result would have all but handed Arsenal, their biggest rivals, the title.

Postecoglou was in spiky form in the post-match media conference, suggesting there was a "fragility" to the club.

On Friday, ahead of Spurs' final game of the season against relegated Sheffield United, the Australian explained he feared people would question his integrity.

"That's probably the worst experience I've had as a football manager in a game," he said.

"Once I realised I'd got it wrong in terms of what the atmosphere was going to be like and what people felt, I got a real anxiety within me of, 'What happens if Man City, the best team in the world, who were disposing of teams quite easily in the lead-up, what if we play as well as we can but they beat us 5-0?'

"I got cold sweats thinking about people questioning my integrity and the people I work with.

"Even watching the game back, there was a comment on the commentary, 'Oh, Tottenham are having a real go here'.

"That's why I was animated on the night. I didn't enjoy the night.

"I needed the boys – and credit to them – aside from everything else, their football was outstanding on the night. That was important for our football club. It would have cast aspersions on us as a football club. I don't think anyone can say we didn't make Man City earn that win the other night.

"It could have gone a very different way, just by Man City being Man City."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sheffield United – Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz has scored six goals for the Blades since he arrived on loan from Villarreal, and may be out to end on a high note in order to try and secure a Premier League move for next season.

Tottenham – James Maddison

Maddison has created 62 chances for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in their debut season for Spurs since Christian Eriksen in 2013-14 (68). It is the most overall by an Englishman since Dele Alli in 2017-18 (64).

MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN

Spurs have lost five of their last six Premier League matches (W1), one more than in their previous 18 games combined (W10 D4 L4). However, they are unbeaten in 11 games against the side starting the day bottom (W8 D3), scoring 35 goals.

The Blades have a goal difference of -66 – defeat by four goals here will see them finish the campaign with the worst goal difference in Premier League history (currently -69 by Derby County in 2007-08).

They have conceded 101 Premier League goals this season, the outright most in a single campaign. In a top-flight season with a maximum of 20 teams, only Leicester in 1908-09 (102) and Darwen in 1891-92 (112) have shipped more.

Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 13 seasons (W10 D2), with that loss coming at already-relegated Newcastle United in 2015-16 (1-5).

Tottenham won 3-1 in their last away league game against Sheffield United, last winning consecutive visits to Bramall Lane in December 1975.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sheffield United – 11.7%

Tottenham – 67.7%

Draw – 20.6%

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
  2. 'Will Come To BJP HQ At Noon Tomorrow...Put All Of Us In Jail': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM
  3. Stifling Heat In Northwest India To Continue For Another Five Days
  4. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
  2. 'The 8 Show' On Netflix Review: A Satirical Take On The Harsh Realities Of Today's Capitalist Society
  3. In Cannes, Francis Ford Coppola Talks Trump, Self-Financing 'Megalopolis' And Why He Has No Regrets
  4. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Omission Has Hurt Mats Hummels, Says Borussia Dortmund Boss Edin Terzic
  4. Robin Van Persie Lands First Head Coach Role With Heerenveen
  5. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane To Miss Bundesliga Finale After Seeking Treatment
World News
  1. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  2. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  3. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  4. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  5. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup