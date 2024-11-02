Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Blades Up To Second With Away Win

Sheffield United moved into the Championship's automatic promotion places with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, with Harrison Burrows and Tyrese Campbell on target. (More Football News)
Burrows scored his first goal for the Blades to hand them a 16th-minute lead at Ewood Park, where Blackburn failed to record a single shot on target against their rock-solid visitors.
A close-range finish from Campbell gave Chris Wilder's men breathing space shortly after the hour mark, with Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer and Burrows all missing chances to add further gloss to the scoreline.
Sheffield United, who have only conceded six goals in 13 league games this campaign, moved up to second ahead of Saturday's remaining fixtures, leapfrogging Burnley and Leeds United.
Elsewhere, Stoke City claimed a much-needed 2-1 victory over Derby County – just their second win under new boss Narcis Pelach.
Tom Cannon won and converted a first-half penalty to put the Potters ahead, though Derby got back on terms when the ball deflected in off Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson after 68 minutes.
However, Ben Gibson headed the winning goal eight minutes from time, with Derby enraged by Junior Tchamadeu's heavy challenge on Nat Phillips going unpunished.
In the last of the early kick-offs, Swansea City recorded their first win in seven matches by overcoming Oxford United 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium.
Zan Vipotnik swept home after 38 minutes for Swansea's first goal in 563 minutes of Championship action to open the scoring, then Florian Bianchini doubled their advantage with 10 minutes to play.
Dane Scarlett gave Oxford hope late on, but they were unable to force an equaliser and remain two points clear of the relegation zone.