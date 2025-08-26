Sevilla Vs Getafe, La Liga: Adrian Liso Brace Keeps Getafe Perfect With Second Straight Win

Getafe beat Sevilla 2-1 as Adrian Liso scored twice, with Juan Iglesias’ own goal briefly pulling the visitors level
Sevilla pressed late, hitting the woodwork and forcing David Soria into key saves, but Matias Almeyda’s side slipped to a second straight defeat
Athletic Bilbao edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 thanks to Oihan Sancet’s VAR-awarded penalty, joining Villarreal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Getafe on six points
Getafe made it two wins from two at the start of their LaLiga campaign after Adrian Liso's brace led them to a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.
Liso netted either side of Juan Iglesias' own goal at the end of the first half, handing new Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda his second defeat in as many matches.
A short corner routine saw Getafe take the lead in the 15th minute, with Liso collecting Luis Milla's pass before seeing his effort deflect off Akor Adams and past Orjan Nyland.
But Sevilla restored parity on the stroke of half-time when Juanlu Sanchez's teasing delivery from the right-hand side was headed into his own net by Iglesias.
However, Getafe restored their advantage six minutes after the restart through Liso, who combined once again with Milla and picked out the bottom-left corner.
Sevilla piled on the pressure after that and saw Isaac Romero strike the woodwork, before visiting goalkeeper David Soria produced a smart stop to deny Adams late on.
But Getafe held on to go fourth in the early LaLiga standings, behind table-toppers Villarreal as well as champions Barcelona and Real Madrid.
But Athletic Bilbao ensured they became the fifth team to stay perfect after two games as they edged out Rayo Vallecano 1-0 earlier on Monday.
The decisive moment came in the 66th minute when Athletic substitute Oihan Sancet drew a foul from Gerard Gumbau inside the penalty area.
Following a lengthy VAR review, the spot-kick was awarded by referee Juan Martinez Munuera, with Sancet dusting himself down to dispatch the ball from 12 yards.
Data Debrief: Doubles for Milla and Getafe
After finishing 13th in LaLiga last season, Getafe have made a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign.
Indeed, Getafe have won their first two league games in a LaLiga season for only the second time in their history, previously doing so in 2006-07.
And in Villarreal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bilbao and Getafe, five sides have taken maximum points in their first two matches in a LaLiga season for the first time since 2013-14.
While Liso will grab the headlines for his two goals, Milla also played his part. He delivered two assists in a single LaLiga match for the first time in his career, in what was his 139th appearance in the top flight.