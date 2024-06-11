Serie A: Verona Part Ways With Coach Marco Baroni

Hellas Verona have parted ways with head coach Marco Baroni by mutual agreement, the Serie A club confirmed on Monday. (More Football News)
Baroni took charge of Verona in July 2023, signing a one-year contract with an option for a second year, but leaves the club after one season at the helm.
The Italian won nine of his 38 league games, finishing with a win percentage of 25% as the Gialloblu battled relegation for much of the campaign, but managed to steer them clear of the bottom three.
It was the second time Baroni had been in management at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi having been appointed as Alberto Malesani's assistant for the 2002-03 season.
Verona was the 16th club he has managed since starting his managerial career with Rodinella 24 years ago, and was thanked by his latest club for his contributions.
"President Maurizio Setti, on behalf of the whole club, thanks Mr Baroni for the work he has done this season and wishes him the best of satisfaction for the continuation of his sporting career," the club statement said.
According to Italian media reports, the 60-year-old is expected to become the Lazio manager to replace Igor Tudor, who recently resigned after less than three months in charge.