Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Identifies Areas For Improvement At AC Milan After Torino FC Draw

Paulo Fonseca acknowledges "there is a lot that needs to be improved" at AC Milan, following their 2-2 draw with Torino on the opening day of the Serie A season. (More Football News)
The Portuguese looked like he would suffer defeat in his first match in charge of the Rossoneri, who trailed 2-0 in the 89th minute at San Siro after a Malick Thiaw own goal and Duvan Zapata header.
However, Alvaro Morata gave the hosts hope when he deflected in Tijjani Reijnders' long-range effort, before Noah Okafor's last-gasp volley ensured a share of the spoils.
And though Milan's blushes were spared, Fonseca feels their overall performance demonstrated the need for vast improvement.
"I did not expect before the game that we would be perfect at this stage, but I must say our first 45 minutes was not good," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"We know what these games are like, we must continue working, because there is a lot that needs to be improved.
"I think it is a collective issue, it's not just about the defenders. In the first half, we weren't pressing high and that made it easier for Torino to attack us.
"The second half was different. We were more aggressive, won the ball back earlier and had enough opportunities to win the match."
Morata, who scored on his competitive debut for Milan, concurred with Fonseca that his new employers' start of the season was not good enough, though the Spain skipper also focused on the positives.
"It is not a great debut because we didn't win, and we wanted to send a message," he said.
"I think we still sent a message, because the team was practically dead, and we still turned it around. If there had been another five minutes to play, we would've won it."