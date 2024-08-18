Football

Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Identifies Areas For Improvement At AC Milan After Torino FC Draw

However, Alvaro Morata gave the hosts hope when he deflected in Tijjani Reijnders' long-range effort, before Noah Okafor's last-gasp volley ensured a share of the spoils

Paulo Fonseca
Fonseca knows his Milan side must be better
info_icon

Paulo Fonseca acknowledges "there is a lot that needs to be improved" at AC Milan, following their 2-2 draw with Torino on the opening day of the Serie A season. (More Football News)

The Portuguese looked like he would suffer defeat in his first match in charge of the Rossoneri, who trailed 2-0 in the 89th minute at San Siro after a Malick Thiaw own goal and Duvan Zapata header.

However, Alvaro Morata gave the hosts hope when he deflected in Tijjani Reijnders' long-range effort, before Noah Okafor's last-gasp volley ensured a share of the spoils.

And though Milan's blushes were spared, Fonseca feels their overall performance demonstrated the need for vast improvement.

"I did not expect before the game that we would be perfect at this stage, but I must say our first 45 minutes was not good," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We know what these games are like, we must continue working, because there is a lot that needs to be improved.

"I think it is a collective issue, it's not just about the defenders. In the first half, we weren't pressing high and that made it easier for Torino to attack us.

"The second half was different. We were more aggressive, won the ball back earlier and had enough opportunities to win the match."

Morata, who scored on his competitive debut for Milan, concurred with Fonseca that his new employers' start of the season was not good enough, though the Spain skipper also focused on the positives.

"It is not a great debut because we didn't win, and we wanted to send a message," he said. 

"I think we still sent a message, because the team was practically dead, and we still turned it around. If there had been another five minutes to play, we would've won it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Seeks Spinner Hartley's 'Inputs' To Tame Jaiswal
  2. IRE-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Ireland Start Slow After Sri Lanka Put Hosts To Bat
  3. MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action
  4. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  5. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Joao Palhinha: 'I Want To Write My Own Story At Bayern'
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Quarter-Final Fixtures Set; Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Eye Potential Derby Final
  3. Who Is Michele Kang: The Women With Mission To Prove Female Sports Is Good Business
  4. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  5. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  2. Bengaluru: Man Rapes College Student After Offering Lift In His Bike Near Koramangala
  3. Bulldozer: A Vehicle Of Injustice
  4. On Continuing The Fight For Freedom After Independence
  5. The Unspoken Epidemic Of Human Trafficking In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  3. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  4. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know