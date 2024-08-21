Football

Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener

Juventus have revealed midfielder Khephren Thuram and winger Timothy Weah both suffered hamstring injuries in their season-opening victory over Como in Serie A

Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram are both out with hamstring injuries
Juve began their first campaign under former Bologna coach Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Cesc Fabregas' newly promoted side in Turin.

Forward Samuel Mbangula put the Bianconeri ahead with a fine solo goal before Weah blasted home off the underside of the crossbar to make it 2-0 shortly before half-time.

However, the United States wideman was substituted at the break after appearing to suffer a hamstring strain, while Thuram – signed from Nice last month – was also withdrawn before Andrea Cambiaso added a late third.

The Italian giants have now confirmed both players sustained hamstring issues and will be reassessed in around 10 days, ruling them out of Monday's trip to Verona and potentially the September 1 clash with Roma.

"Following muscular problems suffered during last night's match, Khephren Thuram and Timothy Weah underwent diagnostic tests this morning at the J Medical Centre," a club statement said. 

"They revealed for the former a low-grade hamstring injury in his left thigh and for the latter a low-grade hamstring injury in his right thigh. 

"New examinations are scheduled for both players in approximately 10 days' time."

