Serie A Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

AC Milan's Luka Modric, center, and Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka battle for a header during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Milan in Naples, Italy, Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP

AC Milan's Luka Modric, center, and Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka battle for a header during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Milan in Naples, Italy, Monday, April 6, 2026. | Photo: LaPresse/Alessandro Garofalo via AP