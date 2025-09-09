Serbia Vs England Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming, Preview, and Head-to-Head Stats for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday, 10 September

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Serbia Vs England Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview
Serbia Vs England Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: England football team players during a practice session. Photo: X | England
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Serbia host England at Belgrade’s Red Star Stadium on 9 September in UEFA Group K

  • Serbia unbeaten in three, England perfect in four; both yet to concede

  • England have won all five previous meetings; Jude Bellingham scored the last winner

Serbia welcome England to Belgrade's iconic Red Star Stadium (Marakana) for their UEFA Group K fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday (September 9). Watch the Serbia vs England football match live tonight.

Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia are unbeaten, having drawn with Albania (0-0) and secured wins over Andorra (3-0) and Latvia (1-0) without conceding a goal. They sit second in the group with seven points from three matches, five behind England, with a game in hand.

England enter the contest with a perfect record from four matches: 2-0 vs Albania, 3-0 vs Latvia, 1-0 and 2-0 vs Andorra. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions are yet to concede a goal.

Serbia, representing an independent country since 2006, have appeared in three of the last four tournaments but have yet to progress beyond the group stage. England, the 1966 champions, have qualified for every edition of the FIFA World Cup since 1998 and reached the semi-finals in 2018.

Serbia Vs England Football Head-To-Head Record

Effectively, the two sides have faced off five times, with England emerging victorious in each encounter against national teams representing Serbia and its predecessors -- Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro.

Related Content
Related Content

Tonight's fixture marks England's first competitive visit to Serbia as an independent nation. In their sole previous meeting, Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win in their UEFA European Championship Finals Group C match in June 2024.

Serbia Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming

When to watch Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: HKG In Deep Trouble After Losing Seven Wickets

  2. 'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Won’t Stop On-Field Aggression In Blockbuster Clash

  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  5. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects

  4. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  5. Elgar Parishad Case: Supreme Court To Hear Activist Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea On September 15

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban After Gen Z Protests

  3. US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

  4. House Committee Releases Sexually Explicit Epstein Birthday Letter Signed By Trump

  5. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis