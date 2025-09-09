Serbia Vs England Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Preview And When, Where To Watch

Serbia host England at Belgrade’s Red Star Stadium on 9 September in UEFA Group K
Serbia unbeaten in three, England perfect in four; both yet to concede
England have won all five previous meetings; Jude Bellingham scored the last winner
Serbia welcome England to Belgrade's iconic Red Star Stadium (Marakana) for their UEFA Group K fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday (September 9). Watch the Serbia vs England football match live tonight.
Dragan Stojkovic's Serbia are unbeaten, having drawn with Albania (0-0) and secured wins over Andorra (3-0) and Latvia (1-0) without conceding a goal. They sit second in the group with seven points from three matches, five behind England, with a game in hand.
England enter the contest with a perfect record from four matches: 2-0 vs Albania, 3-0 vs Latvia, 1-0 and 2-0 vs Andorra. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions are yet to concede a goal.
Serbia, representing an independent country since 2006, have appeared in three of the last four tournaments but have yet to progress beyond the group stage. England, the 1966 champions, have qualified for every edition of the FIFA World Cup since 1998 and reached the semi-finals in 2018.
Serbia Vs England Football Head-To-Head Record
Effectively, the two sides have faced off five times, with England emerging victorious in each encounter against national teams representing Serbia and its predecessors -- Yugoslavia and Serbia & Montenegro.
Tonight's fixture marks England's first competitive visit to Serbia as an independent nation. In their sole previous meeting, Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win in their UEFA European Championship Finals Group C match in June 2024.
Serbia Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Wednesday, 10 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Serbia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, and televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.