England's Harry Kane, centre, greets supporters at the end of the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Marcus Rashford, second left, scores from a penalty spot during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Marcus Rashford scores his side's fifth goal from a penalty kick during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Marc Guehi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic, right, is challenged by England's Morgan Rogers during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Ezri Konsa celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Noni Madueke, centre right, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England players celebrate after 's Harry Kane scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.
England's Harry Kane, right, vies for the ball with Serbia's Ivan Ilic during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.