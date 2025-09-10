Football

Serbia 0-5 England, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Three Lions Register Statement Win

Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first goals for England, who beat Serbia 5-0 for a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) which could be a turning point in coach Thomas Tuchel's tenure. Despite Tuchel's recent talk of being prepared to win ugly with long passing, this win was more about managing the game and shutting down Serbia, who had made England fight hard for a 1-0 win at Euro 2024. Harry Kane was crucial, finding space to score the opening goal with a header from Declan Rice's corner.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: England vs Serbia
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Serbia vs England | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's Harry Kane, centre, greets supporters at the end of the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

1/9
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Serbia vs England
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: England vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

2/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: England vs Serbia
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Serbia vs England | Photo: AP/Marko Drobnjakovic

England's Marcus Rashford, second left, scores from a penalty spot during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

3/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Serbia vs England
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: England vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's Marcus Rashford scores his side's fifth goal from a penalty kick during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

4/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: England vs Serbia
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Serbia vs England | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's Marc Guehi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

5/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Serbia vs England
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: England vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic, right, is challenged by England's Morgan Rogers during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

6/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: England vs Serbia
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Serbia vs England | Photo: AP/Marko Drobnjakovic

England's Ezri Konsa celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

7/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: Serbia vs England
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Europe: England vs Serbia | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England's Noni Madueke, centre right, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

8/9
England Serbia WCup Soccer
Serbia England WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

England players celebrate after 's Harry Kane scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

9/9
Serbia England WCup Soccer
England Serbia WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Marko Drobnjakovic

England's Harry Kane, right, vies for the ball with Serbia's Ivan Ilic during the World Cup Group K qualifying soccer match between Serbia and England, at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

