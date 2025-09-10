Football

Serbia 0-5 England, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Three Lions Register Statement Win

Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first goals for England, who beat Serbia 5-0 for a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying win on Wednesday (September 10, 2025) which could be a turning point in coach Thomas Tuchel's tenure. Despite Tuchel's recent talk of being prepared to win ugly with long passing, this win was more about managing the game and shutting down Serbia, who had made England fight hard for a 1-0 win at Euro 2024. Harry Kane was crucial, finding space to score the opening goal with a header from Declan Rice's corner.