Scottish Premiership: Brendan Rodgers - I Will Only Stay At Celtic If They Build And Invest

Celtic stormed to their third consecutive top-flight title in 2024-25, while they also reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2013

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
info_icon

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he has started talks to extend his contract with Celtic but will only commit to the Scottish Premiership champions if they are willing to build. 

Rodgers has just one year left on his current deal at Celtic, which he has confirmed he will see through to the end even if an extension is not agreed upon. 

Celtic stormed to their third consecutive top-flight title in 2024-25, while they also reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2013. 

The 52-year-old has won 11 major trophies across two spells with the Scottish giants, including two domestic trebles, though European silverware is yet to be achieved. 

Ajax vs Celtic, Como Cup 2025: Steven Berghuis celebrates after scoring for Ajax. - File
Ajax 5-1 Celtic, Como Cup: Steven Berghuis Brace Seals Final Place For Eredivisie Side

BY Stats Perform

Rodgers has held talks with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Michael Nicholson about his future. 

However, the Northern Irishman wants to see proof of investment in the club before signing a new deal.

"I've had talks over the summer with Dermot and Michael and that went well and we'll take it from there," Rodgers told Sky Sports News.

"The club will either offer me a deal or they won't. Either way, until it's my very last day here, I'll give absolutely everything and it won't affect anything.

"I'm very committed here, very focused here in helping us have a really good season.

"As a Celtic guy, I love my time here. I love the support and everything I've had since I've been back but there have been challenges.

"My overriding feeling is I want to help the club continue moving forward. I'm not the type of manager to just maintain something, I'm not the right guy to have.

"I need to build, I need to work with players, develop individual players.

"If the club feel that that is something that they want, then I'm pretty sure we'd come to an agreement and if not, we'll give absolutely everything until the very end here."

Celtic have added six new faces to their squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, headlined by Shin Yamada and the return of Kieran Tierney from Arsenal. 

The club are also reportedly close to sealing a loan deal for Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, something Rodgers confirmed was edging nearer to completion. 

The 19-year-old made six first-team appearances for City last season after featuring against Celtic in a pre-season friendly.

"Obviously, coming through the system there at Manchester City, his profile fits very much what we want from our centre-halves," Rodgers said.

"He's quick, he's dominant, he's a good defender and of course, at Celtic, your centre-halves need to be able to progress the ball and that's a big strength of his. 

"So we've taken him on loan for a year. We always need all our centre-halves at Celtic. We play so many games, so many intense games and he'll join our squad.

"He's obviously a little bit behind because he hasn't played so many games over the course of pre-season but we've brought him through for the rest of the season and hopefully we can close that one out."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball