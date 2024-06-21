Football

Scotland At UEFA Euro 2024: Injured Kieran Tierney Out Of European Championship

The Arsenal full-back – who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Real Sociedad – was carried off on a stretcher late on in Wednesday's 1-1 draw in Cologne

Kieran Tierney was carried off after going down awkwardly against Switzerland.
info_icon

Kieran Tierney's participation at Euro 2024 is officially over after he was forced to leave the Scotland camp due to a hamstring injury he sustained in their draw with Switzerland. (More Football News)

The Arsenal full-back – who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Real Sociedad – was carried off on a stretcher late on in Wednesday's 1-1 draw in Cologne.

Boss Steve Clarke immediately ruled Tierney out of their third Group A game, against Hungary on Sunday, and he will not be available for future games if they progress to the knockout rounds.

Writing on Instagram, Tierney said: "Heartbroken doesn't cut it. Love this team and these boys. This too shall pass."

Assistant head coach John Carver added on Friday: "He is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal and that's all I can really say at the moment.

"They will give updates as they have it, but he is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament, I am sure he will be back to support us."

