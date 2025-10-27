SC Delhi 1-4 Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Islanders Crush Capital Side In Group D Opener

Vikram’s brace seals a dominant 4-1 win for The Islanders
SC Delhi score their first-ever goal through Andrei Alba’s penalty
Mumbai City FC control the match with early goals and possession
From the moment the ball was kicked off, Mumbai City FC stamped their authority on the game. Just seven minutes in, Lallianzuala Chhangte danced past a defender and combined cleverly with Tiri, who found Jorge Pereyra Díaz: the Argentine forward made no mistake, giving the Islanders an early 1-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Vikram Partap Singh ghosted into space and curled home a second goal, leaving SC Delhi reeling and already chasing shadows. Minutes later in the first half, Vikram again created the chance, squaring it for Jorge Ortiz to slot home the third; by half-time the visitors led 3-0, enjoying commanding possession and control.
SCD Fight Back But Mumbai Nerveless To Finish
The second half began with SC Delhi showing signs of life, and in the 75th minute they grabbed their first ever goal: Andrei Alba coolly converted a penalty after Ayush Adhikari was fouled in the box, giving the home side something to cheer about.
But Mumbai responded as calmly as their first-half burst: deep into injury time (90+6’), Vikram sealed the night with his second goal, a composed finish for the 4-1 victory margin.
Mumbai City FC’s first-half blitz ensured the result was never really in doubt. Their crisp passing, movement off the ball and clinical finishing contrasted sharply with SC Delhi’s defensive lapses and inability to control the game.
SC Delhi, though, will take heart from finally finding the net and showing resilience in the latter stages, they have a platform to build on in this Super Cup campaign. For Mumbai, the win sends a clear message: they’re serious contenders and in fine scoring form.