SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Islanders Face Debutant Opposition

Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz in training ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against SC Delhi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/MumbaiCityFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D opener between SC Delhi and Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Monday, October 27, 2025. SC Delhi, rebranded from Hyderabad FC, are playing their first competitive fixture. Meanwhile, Mumbai City will look to recover after a dismal Indian Super League campaign last season, which ended in a 5-0 playoff defeat. Follow the live scores and updates from the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2025, 06:42:46 pm IST SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, Group D Matchday 1

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel