SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Islanders Face Debutant Opposition

SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group D match at Fatorda on October 27, 2025

Deepak Joshi
SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 1
Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz in training ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against SC Delhi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 27, 2025. | Photo: X/MumbaiCityFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D opener between SC Delhi and Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Monday, October 27, 2025. SC Delhi, rebranded from Hyderabad FC, are playing their first competitive fixture. Meanwhile, Mumbai City will look to recover after a dismal Indian Super League campaign last season, which ended in a 5-0 playoff defeat. Follow the live scores and updates from the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Match Details!

  • Fixture: SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC, Group D Matchday 1

  • Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

  • Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel

SC Delhi Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the SC Delhi vs Mumbai City FC match, which marks the first Super Cup Group D fixture. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

