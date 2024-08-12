Football

Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola

The 20-year-old attacker Savinho made his debut in Manchester City’s Community Shield victory over Manchester United on Saturday, with the English Premier League champions triumphing on penalties following a 1-1 draw

savinho-manchester-city-footballer
Savinho in action in the Community Shield.
info_icon

Pep Guardiola is confident new signing Savinho will be able to adapt to the demands of Manchester City’s packed schedule. (More Football News)

The 20-year-old attacker made his debut in City’s Community Shield victory over Manchester United on Saturday, with the Premier League champions triumphing on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

He joined Guardiola's side on a five-year-deal from Troyes, having impressed last season while on loan at Girona.

The Brazilian helped Girona qualify for their first-ever Champions League campaign with the second-most goal contributions in the squad (19), registering nine goals and 10 assists.

Guardiola is confident he can maintain those levels with City, telling the club's website: "He is so fast in transitions, so fast and he can do 30 or 40 games. 

"I know he can play every three or four days. This is one of the details at which we take a look – how reliable the player is to play every three or four days, otherwise he cannot play in the big teams because the demand is like that.

"I had the feeling he is so strong to play regularly – a lot of games, a lot of minutes."

Last season, City played a total of 59 competitive matches as they achieved their fourth Premier League title in a row.

That tally means they have now played 120 matches over the last two seasons, having completed a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2022-23.

Savinho will likely bring something different to City's attack, attempting 216 dribbles last season, a staggering 110 more than any Girona team-mate, and completing 104.

"His impact has been good. He’s so fast. He has to try to understand English a little and communicate with his mates," said Guardiola.

"But last season at Girona he was one of the best players in the league. Important.

"Michel, the manager, helped him a lot to grow up and be the player we believe he is. He is a young player, a good transfer for the club, and we are really pleased."

As well as stamina, Savinho will bring creativity to the Etihad, having created 53 chances at Girona last season, a tally bettered only by Aleix Garcia among his team-mates.

His attacking output was on display during his debut, as in just 34 minutes on the pitch, he contributed the joint-most crosses on the City team with four, despite Guardiola's men struggling to produce their usual attacking threat, creating chances worth just 0.48 expected goals (xG).

That creativity will benefit City from both sides owing to Savinho’s versatility, another factor attracting Guardiola to the signing.

"He is going both sides, playing right and left," he added.

"Jack [Grealish] just can play left, Oscar [Bobb] can just play right. Bernardo [Silva] can play right. Phil [Foden] right and left. Jeremy [Doku] and Savinho can play both sides."

Manchester City open their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  2. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
Football News
  1. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  2. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
  3. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
  4. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  5. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy Scam: SC Seeks CBI, ED's Response In K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  3. FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  4. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
  5. Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
World News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
  3. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged