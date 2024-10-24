Salzburg Vs Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Visitors Claim 2nd Away Win Against 10-Man Hosts - Data Debrief

Dinamo Zagreb claimed only their second ever Champions League away win after defeating 10-man Salzburg 2-0. (More Football News)
Second-half goals from Sandro Kulenovic and Bruno Petkovic helped Dinamo seal their first victory in this season's competition.
The visitors broke through within four minutes of the restart, when Kulenovic took advantage of some sloppy defending by collecting Stefan Ristovski's cross before slotting home.
Things got even more difficult for the hosts on 66 minutes, as goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was shown a straight red card for handling Petar Sucic's goalbound shot outside the box.
Dinamo capitalised on their numerical advantage to seal the points six minutes from time; Ristovski the provider once more as he teed up Petkovic, who fired home.
Data Debrief: Dinamo partying like it's 1998
Just under 26 years since their sole previous Champions League triumph on the road against Ajax, Dinamo have finally tasted such success for the first time in 23 attempts (drawn three, lost 19).
However, it was a difficult day for Salzburg, who are still seeking their first point and one of four sides yet to find the net in this season's competition.
Schlager became the first player to receive a red card for the Austrian side, who have now lost seven of their last eight Champions League matches.