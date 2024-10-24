Football

Salzburg Vs Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Visitors Claim 2nd Away Win Against 10-Man Hosts - Data Debrief

Dinamo capitalised on their numerical advantage to seal the points six minutes from time; Ristovski the provider once more as he teed up Petkovic, who fired home

Dinamo-Zagreb-Salzburg-UCL-Match
Dinamo celebrate scoring against Salzburg.
info_icon

Dinamo Zagreb claimed only their second ever Champions League away win after defeating 10-man Salzburg 2-0. (More Football News)

Second-half goals from Sandro Kulenovic and Bruno Petkovic helped Dinamo seal their first victory in this season's competition.

The visitors broke through within four minutes of the restart, when Kulenovic took advantage of some sloppy defending by collecting Stefan Ristovski's cross before slotting home.

Things got even more difficult for the hosts on 66 minutes, as goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was shown a straight red card for handling Petar Sucic's goalbound shot outside the box.

Denis Zakaria celebrates his last-gasp leveller - null
Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Monaco: Denis Zakaria Snatches A Point At Drenched Stadion Maksimir

BY Stats Perform

Dinamo capitalised on their numerical advantage to seal the points six minutes from time; Ristovski the provider once more as he teed up Petkovic, who fired home.

Data Debrief: Dinamo partying like it's 1998

Just under 26 years since their sole previous Champions League triumph on the road against Ajax, Dinamo have finally tasted such success for the first time in 23 attempts (drawn three, lost 19).

However, it was a difficult day for Salzburg, who are still seeking their first point and one of four sides yet to find the net in this season's competition.

Schlager became the first player to receive a red card for the Austrian side, who have now lost seven of their last eight Champions League matches.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bhutan Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quadrangular T20I Series 3rd Place Play-off Match
  2. Kenya Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B: When, Where To Watch
  3. India A Vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal 2
  4. Rwanda Vs Seychelles Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 13
  5. Gambia vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15
Football News
  1. Salzburg Vs Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Visitors Claim 2nd Away Win Against 10-Man Hosts - Data Debrief
  2. UCL 2024-25: Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola Laud Erling Haaland After Latest Man City Stunner
  3. Benfica Vs Feyenoord, UCL: Antoni Milambo Brace Halts Hosts' Winning Streak - Data Debrief
  4. Enzo Maresca Says 'Not Possible' For Chelsea To Play Real Madrid Target Josh Acheampong
  5. Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Lees-melou Stunner Keeps Both Sides Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  2. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  3. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  4. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  5. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  2. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  5. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  2. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  3. Turkey: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Terror Attack At TUSAS In Ankara
  4. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  5. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested