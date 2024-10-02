Salzburg 0-4 Brest, Champions League: Visitors Maintain Dream UCL Start

Abdallah Sima scored twice as Brest maintained their perfect Champions League start by thrashing Salzburg 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena, completing an Austrian double. (More Football News)
Brest kicked off their first-ever European campaign with a 2-1 home win over Sturm Graz two weeks ago, and they built on that victory with a clinical counterattacking performance in Salzburg on Tuesday.
Brest had one shot on target in the opening half, and it was all they required to take the lead. The visitors cleared their lines from a Salzburg attack and Ludovic Ajorque's pass found Sima, who held off his marker to slip his finish past the goalkeeper.
Salzburg had spurned chances in the opening half with Amar Dedic and Karim Konate both shooting wide, and in the second half they were completely opened up by the visitors.
A long clearance from visiting goalkeeper Marco Bizot in the 66th minute ended with Mahdi Camara doubling Brest's lead with a superb strike, then four minutes later, Sima pounced on a rebound for his second.
Things got worse for the home side with 15 minutes remaining when Mathias Pereira Lage struck from outside the area to complete the rout and leave Salzburg still waiting for their first point of the campaign.
Data Debrief: Rare feat for Brest
It is fair to say Brest have taken to Europe's premier club competition smoothly.
They are the first team to win their first two matches in the Champions League since Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol managed the feat in 2021.
They are also just the second French club to achieve it, after Paris Saint-Germain did so back in 1994.