Football

Salzburg 0-4 Brest, Champions League: Visitors Maintain Dream UCL Start

Abdallah Sima scored twice as Brest maintained their perfect Champions League start by thrashing Salzburg 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena, completing an Austrian double

Brest-UCL
Brest's players celebrate their win over Salzburg
info_icon

Abdallah Sima scored twice as Brest maintained their perfect Champions League start by thrashing Salzburg 4-0 at the Red Bull Arena, completing an Austrian double. (More Football News)

Brest kicked off their first-ever European campaign with a 2-1 home win over Sturm Graz two weeks ago, and they built on that victory with a clinical counterattacking performance in Salzburg on Tuesday.

Brest had one shot on target in the opening half, and it was all they required to take the lead. The visitors cleared their lines from a Salzburg attack and Ludovic Ajorque's pass found Sima, who held off his marker to slip his finish past the goalkeeper.

Salzburg had spurned chances in the opening half with Amar Dedic and Karim Konate both shooting wide, and in the second half they were completely opened up by the visitors.

A long clearance from visiting goalkeeper Marco Bizot in the 66th minute ended with Mahdi Camara doubling Brest's lead with a superb strike, then four minutes later, Sima pounced on a rebound for his second.

Things got worse for the home side with 15 minutes remaining when Mathias Pereira Lage struck from outside the area to complete the rout and leave Salzburg still waiting for their first point of the campaign.

Data Debrief: Rare feat for Brest

It is fair to say Brest have taken to Europe's premier club competition smoothly.

They are the first team to win their first two matches in the Champions League since Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol managed the feat in 2021.

They are also just the second French club to achieve it, after Paris Saint-Germain did so back in 1994.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online
  3. Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W Highlights Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Win By 28 Runs
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: Clinical India Defeat South Africa To Make It Two In Two In Warm-ups
Football News
  1. Stuttgart 1-1 Sparta Prague, UEFA Champions League: Kairinen Equaliser Leaves Hosts Frustrated
  2. Salzburg 0-4 Brest, Champions League: Visitors Maintain Dream UCL Start
  3. RB Leipzig Vs Juventus, Champions League Preview: Motta Expects Open Game On Big European Night
  4. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Preview: Emery Targeting Regular European Nights Ahead Of Major UCL Clash
  5. Liverpool Vs Bologna, Champions League Preview: Slot Expects Jota To Feature Despite Injury Scare
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained, Outlook Speaks to Protestors
  3. India Records Highest Rainfall Since 2020, Monsoon-Related Incidents Kill 1492 People: IMD | Details
  4. ISRO Announces Launch Date For Venus Orbiter Mission | All About Shukrayaan-1
  5. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters
  2. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; Mass Shooting Kills Several
  3. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  4. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  5. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3