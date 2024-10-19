Football

SAFF Women's Championship: 'I Feel Proud To Score 50 Goals For India', Says Ngangom Bala Devi

The 34-year-old Devi scored her 50th international goal to become the first Indian woman footballer to do so in India's 5-2 win over Pakistan in a group match on Thursday

ngangom bala devi X nalini
Indian football player Ngangom Bala Devi. Photo: X | Nalini
info_icon

Long-serving Indian woman footballer Ngangom Bala Devi shared a humorous incident related to her popularity, recounting that fans in Nepal asked her if she was the coach when she arrived in the Himalayan nation for the SAFF Women's Championship, despite being the leading striker of the national team. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old Devi scored her 50th international goal to become the first Indian woman footballer to do so in India's 5-2 win over Pakistan in a group match on Thursday.

"When I arrived in Nepal, many people recognised me. Some even asked if I was coming as a coach. Some players from another team still wanted me on the field as a player," Devi told the-aiff.com.

"I started playing for India back in 2005, and while the atmosphere within the team has changed over the years, the support and affection everyone shows me are overwhelming," said the player who is often known as the 'goal machine' of Indian women's football team.

"I feel proud to have continued playing for so many years and to still be loved by the fans. It’s a great feeling to play in a foreign country and gain new experiences in the game."

Ngangom Bala Devi Is An Inspiration To All Women Footballers: Praful Patel - null
Ngangom Bala Devi Is An Inspiration To All Women Footballers: Praful Patel

BY PTI

Her milestone was celebrated not only by Indian fans but also by local supporters at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, as the crowd honoured her with a standing ovation after the match.

Bala is not only known for her goals but also for creating history. In 2020, she became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract with a European club. She joined Rangers WFC, the women's team of the Scottish club Rangers FC, marking a significant milestone in Indian football.

"I feel proud to score 50 goals for India. It was a very special moment for me," said the Manipuri player who had dedicated her 50th goal to her father.

Talking about the milestone goal, she said, "Whatever strategy the coach and players decide for set pieces, we stick to it. Who takes the kick depends on the situation, whether it’s from the right or left.

"At that moment, I felt I should take the kick, and Manisha came over and said, 'Di, you take it.' I asked her to just touch the ball, and I went in for the shot. Manisha's pass was perfect, with spot-on accuracy, and the ball went in."

Bala was returning to action after nearly a 10-month hiatus due to injury-related issues. She was last seen in action during the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 against Uzbekistan in November 2023.

"I have been involved with football all my life, so I know how to keep my mentality strong when I am injured. And I always try to push myself a little extra during training sessions, focusing on maintaining my fitness.

"A lot of people have supported me along the way, especially Coach Santosh. After my injury, I didn’t have the confidence to play, but he created a comfortable environment in Goa that helped me regain it."

Bala said her time at Rangers taught her invaluable lessons in fitness and professionalism.

"I had a good experience in Europe. Indian women's football is growing and we can see now players are going abroad to play after me.

"AIFF has also been very supportive, and the women's department is putting in a lot of effort for us. If this level of support continues, we can achieve great things and go a long way."

Asked how would she describe her career in one word, Bala said, "I call it 'She Power' because I work hard from morning till evening. I take care of myself and manage my household, it's all hard work. Nothing comes easy."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India Blues Beat Shaheens By 7 Runs | PAK-176/7 In 20 Overs; IND - 183/8
  2. India-A Vs Pakistan-A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Ramandeep Singh Pulls Off Stunning Catch - Watch
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 2: Delhi Pay Price For Sub-Standard Spin Attack As TN Pile Up Mammoth 674/6
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 2: Spinners Put Punjab In Command, Take 70-Run First Innings Lead Over MP
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Emotional Sarfaraz Khan Recalls Long Struggle After Smashing Maiden Ton
Football News
  1. SAFF Women's Championship: 'I Feel Proud To Score 50 Goals For India', Says Ngangom Bala Devi
  2. EBFC Vs MBSG, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Mohun Bagan Win The 400th Kolkata Derby, Beat East Bengal 2-0
  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN Vs PAK On TV And Online
  4. EBFC Vs MBSG, ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal FC 2-0 In Kolkata Derby
  5. Tottenham 4-1 West Ham, Premier League: Postecoglou's Men Claim Dominant Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  3. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  4. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  5. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. 'Nothing Will Deter': Netanyahu's Message After Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails