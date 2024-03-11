Football

SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024: India Lose To Bangladesh In Penalties

India took an early lead, thanks to Anushka Kumari's strike in the fourth minute. As Bonifilia Shullai played a long through ball, the striker ran wide of the defenders and executed a perfect shot into the far bottom corner

P
PTI
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40IndianFootball
India went down against Bangladesh in the SAFF U16 Women's Championships 2024 in Kathmandu. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball
info_icon

India fell short of a title conquest, losing to Bangladesh 3-2 in the penalty shootout during the SAFF U16 Women's Championship final in Kathmandu on Sunday. (More Football News)

Both the teams were tied at 1-1 after the regulation time.

India took an early lead, thanks to Anushka Kumari's strike in the fourth minute. As Bonifilia Shullai played a long through ball, the striker ran wide of the defenders and executed a perfect shot into the far bottom corner.

The Bangladeshis could barely manage possession in the opening half, as the Indians led during the break. In the second half, Bangladesh had better control, resulting in things getting competitive.

In the 70th minute, the Bangladeshis equalised through an own goal by Shveta Rani. As Indian goalkeeper Munni tried to punch a corner away, it resulted in the ball bouncing off Shveta and Mariam Binta Hanna's combination and into the goal.

Services Football Team with the trophy after beating Goa 0-1 in the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, March 9. - AIFF
Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final: Services Beat Goa 1-0 To Win National Championship For 7th Time

BY PTI

Although the Indians produced some half-chances in the remainder of the play, they failed to find the winner. Meanwhile, Surajmuni Kumari was brought in as the substitute keeper for India just seconds before the full-time.

Surajmuni made a save during the shootout, but the opposing goalkeeper Begum was the star, handing Bangladesh the title. Anuskha ended the competition as the top scorer, netting six goals.

Tags

Football

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement