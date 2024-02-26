Football

SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024: Check India's 23-Member Squad, Rivals, Schedule, Format

The four-team tournament, also featuring hosts Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur from March 1 to 10, 2024. India had won the regional crowns in the U-15 format in 2018 and 2019

Outlook Sports Desk
February 26, 2024

Head coach Biby Thomas Muttath announced India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024. Photo: AIFF
India's Young Tigresses will look to reinforce regional supremacy when they take on the South Asian Football Federation's (SAFF) rivals in the 2024 U-16 Women's Championship 2024. (More Football News)

The four-team tournament, also featuring hosts Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, will be played at the Chyasal Stadium in Lalitpur from March 1 to 10, 2024.

India's age group teams had won the regional crowns in the U-15 format in 2018 and 2019, having beaten Bangladesh in the final on both occasions. This is the first time that the event is being held in the U-16 format.

Head coach Biby Thomas Muttath on Monday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the upcoming tournament. The final squad, according to an All India Football Federation release, was chosen from a pool of probables who had been training in Goa. The team will leave for Nepal on Tuesday.

India's SAFF U-16 Women's Championships 2024 Schedule

March 1, 14:45 IST: India vs Bhutan

March 5, 14:45 IST: Bangladesh vs India

March 7, 14:45 IST: India vs Nepal

March 10, 14:45 IST: Final, if qualify

SAFF U-16 Women's Championships 2024 Format

The top two sides from the round-robin stage will meet in the final.

Indian Squad For SAFF U-16 Women's Championships 2024

Goalkeepers: Konjengbam Tamphasana Devi, Munni, Surajmuni Kumari;

Defenders: Amrita Ghosh, Bonifila Shullai, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Gauri, Rheanna Liz Jacob, Rupashree Munda, Sarangthem Alena Devi:

Midfielders: Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, H Yashica, Longajam Nira Chanu, Ritu Badaik, Shveta Rani, Thanda Moni Baskey;

Forwards: Gurleen Kaur, Gurnaz Kaur, Neha Saji, Pearl Fernandes.

