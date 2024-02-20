Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs EST Football Match On TV And Online

The Indian women's football team would look to notch up its first win over an European side when it takes on lower-ranked Estonia in the opening match of the Turkish Women's Cup on Wednesday, February 21. (More Football news)
Kosovo and Hong Kong are the other two teams in the four-nation tournament. India (65th) are the highest-ranked side but the matches are expected to be tight, especially considering the quality and physical toughness of the European teams.
India have never faced Estonia and Kosovo earlier, while they have an unbeaten record of eight wins and a draw against Hong Kong in nine previous meetings.
Wednesday's match against Estonia (ranked 98th) at the Gold City Sport Complex presents a chance to create history as India look to register their first-ever win over a UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) side in an official match.
Estonia, the record 11-time Women's Baltic Cup champions, contested the Turkish Women's Cup in 2023 as well, recording a 1-2 loss to Kosovo, followed by a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia.
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Gugloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.
Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi
India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024:
19:00 IST, February 21: India vs Estonia
19:00 IST, February 24: India vs Hong Kong
16:00 IST, February 27: Kosovo vs India
When is the India vs Estonia, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 football match happening?
The India vs Estonia, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 football match will be played on February 21, Wednesday, at 07:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Estonia, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 football match?
The live streaming and telecast of the India vs Estonia, Turkish Women's Cup 2024 football match isn't confirmed yet.