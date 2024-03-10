Football

Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Final: Services Beat Goa 1-0 To Win National Championship For 7th Time

Services clinched their seventh Santosh Trophy title, beating Goa 0-1 in the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Final at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, March 9, 2024

PTI
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
AIFF
Services Football Team with the trophy after beating Goa 0-1 in the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, March 9. Photo: AIFF
PP Shafeel netted the winner as Services edged out Goa to clinch their seventh Santosh Trophy title at the Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Saturday. (More Football News)

Shafeel made the winning strike in the 67th minute after both the sides battled hard to find a goal.

There were no final-day nerves from either side as the game started with end-to-end action, with both goalkeepers making some early saves.

As early as in the sixth minute, Vijay J's cutback was met by Samir Murmu's shot, which was easily saved by Antonio Inacio da Silva in the Goan goal.

At the opposite end, Mahammad Faheez tried his luck from 20 yards only for Sayad bin Abdul Kadir to collect comfortably.

It was Goa who finished the first half stronger as Faheez's dipping cross from the right was met with a first-time right-footed shot from Necio Fernandes. But it was hit straight at Kadir.

Services started to pile more pressure on the Goan goal in the second half.

In the 50th minute, Shubham Rana's left-footed strike from a narrow-angle landed in the safe palms of Da Silva.

Meanwhile, Shafeel’s moment of magic finally arrived in the 67th minute. Receiving a pass from Rahul Ramakrishnan around 25 yards out, the 26-year-old didn't think twice and struck it the first time.

The ball fizzed right into the bottom corner, leaving Silva with no chance and putting Services into a deserved lead.

Goa wouldn't go down without a fight and there were nerves in the Services box in the 87th minute as Mohamed Ali's header was met with a strong save from Kadir.

But Services held on to win the title.

Tags

Indian Football

