Football

Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes

Amorim officially took the reins as United head coach on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy having served as interim boss after Erik ten Hag was sacked last month

Manchester United ruben amorim
Ruben Amorim arrives at Manchester United's training ground on Monday
Ruben Amorim has been backed to "change the energy" at Manchester United by club captain Bruno Fernandes. (More Football News)

Amorim officially took the reins as United head coach on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy having served as interim boss after Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a wildly successful four-year spell in charge of Sporting CP, which began in March 2020, two months after the Lisbon giants sold Fernandes to United.

Amorim delivered two Primeira Liga and two Taca da Liga trophies during his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, recording a 71% win rate through 231 matches at the helm (164 wins, 34 draws, 33 losses).

In the Primeira Liga, they won 77% of their games under him (120/156), the best win ratio of any team across Europe's top 10 leagues since he took charge.

Tyrell Malacia - null
Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out

BY Stats Perform

Amorim's first game in charge of United will be a Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on November 24, and Fernandes has faith that he can change their fortunes.

"I hope he does the same here because you know sometimes a person can change the energy of a space, if it's the right moment," Fernandes told United's media channels.

"We hope this is the right moment for him to come and bring his energy, bring his qualities and his knowledge of football, because he's done something really, really special at Sporting.

"If someone doubts that, it's about just looking at the past. Sporting was to be about 20 years without winning the league, and he got back to win the league, and he won it two times in four years with a really youthful team, in a moment of change.

"So hopefully he can do the same here for us and [hopefully] it's going to be a successful time for all of us."

Amorim will become the youngest coach to lead United since a 33-year-old Wilf McGuinness took charge of them on Boxing Day 1970 against Derby County, and Fernandes believes one of his main strengths is his man-management style.

"Obviously for me, what stands out as I said to you is the connection he has with the players," Fernandes added.

"I've seen many, many moments where players were struggling and he kept his faith in them. He always goes to the press conference and defends his players. 

"He had a really youthful team so they needed that and hopefully when he comes here he can do the same again with the youth.

"Us players with the most experience, we have to help him to get that and get the best out of every player at this club."

