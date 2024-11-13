Football

Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out

The 25-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for United after signing in the 2022-23 season, but has not featured for the first team

Tyrell-Malacia
Tyrell Malacia
Tyrell Malacia made his injury comeback after a 17-month spell on the sidelines, returning for Manchester United Under-21s against Huddersfield in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. (More Football News)

The Netherlands international has not played since coming off the bench for his country against Croatia in the Nations League semi-final in June 2023.

Since that game, Malacia has had knee surgery twice in an attempt to solve an injury that had proved difficult to manage.

The 25-year-old made 39 appearances in all competitions for United after signing in the 2022-23 season, but has not featured for the first team since.

He played for 45 minutes in Huddersfield and was taken off at half-time, although it was a quiet night for him and he rarely got on the ball.

Malacia's return to competitive action coincided with the day that new head coach Ruben Amorim met some of United's senior players at the training ground.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer were all among the players he saw while doing their individual injury rehab.

