Ruben Amorim Wants Manchester United Players To Be Inspired By Club's History

Ruben Amorim wants his Manchester United players to be inspired by the club's history as he bids to bring a winning mentality back to Old Trafford. (More Football News)
Amorim, taking over at the Premier League club following the departure of Erik ten Hag, was speaking in his first interview with the club after a tour of their home venue.
The Portuguese tactician had visited Old Trafford earlier in the week and met a group of supporters, as well as the women's team's vice-captain, England star Ella Toone.
"When you come [to Old Trafford], it's so different. You see the trophies, you see the tragedy that we have as a club. The history," said Amorim.
The 39-year-old added the manner in which the club defied the odds to succeed under Matt Busby after the Munich air disaster in 1958 should be a particular source of inspiration.
"This kind of strength, I think it's important to put in our team. When the players come here, they should take the stadium tour all the time. I think this is very important to do," Amorim said.
"It's normal if you go a lot of years without winning, you start losing that feeling. So I think we need to put all the players doing the same thing, to regain that feeling.
"We haven't won the Premier League for a long time. But if you ask, United is the biggest club in England.
"So this is part of history, it is not now. So we have to address that, to show that and to try to win again."
Asked what his footballing philosophy is, the former midfielder said it all comes down to being a team.
"The team is the most important thing for me. And if you work as a team, then the talent individually is going to shine," he said.
"But if I have to explain the importance of everything, it is the character, the way we fight, the way we play, and we must have an identity.
"Everybody wants to win, and I want to win with my players, with the fans, but with an identity and one idea."
Amorim, who will be in charge of the Red Devils for the first time for their Premier League outing against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on November 24, also insisted he never considered joining another club.
"I'm really honoured to be here. It was my only choice because I think I really feel how big this club is. And then I will do everything for the team. I will defend my players if I have to, all the time, against everybody," the former Portugal international said.
"I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs, and I believe a lot that we are going to succeed."
Amorim will have his work cut out at Old Trafford, with United languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table with 15 points from 11 matches.
They also face an uphill struggle in the Europa League, where they only recorded their first victory, against Greek champions PAOK under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, in their fourth match last week.