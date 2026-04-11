Roma 3-0 Pisa, Serie A: Donyell Malen Hat Trick Powers Hosts To Victory

Roma vs Pisa, Serie A 2025-26: Roma beat Pisa 3‑0 in Serie A as Donyell Malen struck a hat trick, lifting the Giallorossi to sixth place while bottom‑club Pisa suffered a seventh defeat in eight games

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Roma vs Serie A match report Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 31
Roma's Donyell Malen scores a hat trick during a Seria A soccer match between Roma and Pisa n Rome, Italy, Friday, April 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Roma defeated Pisa 3‑0 on Friday, with Donyell Malen scoring a hat trick

  • Malen struck after three minutes, added a second before halftime, and completed his treble in the second half

  • Roma secured only their second win in eight Serie A matches

Donyell Malen scored a hat trick as Roma beat Pisa 3-0 and inflicted a seventh defeat in eight games on Serie A’s bottom club on Friday.

A marauding Malen cut a swathe through the Pisa defense after only three minutes to drive home the opener and he doubled Roma’s lead with a second from point-blank range two minutes before the break.

His third, seven minutes into the second half, came courtesy of a lovely through ball from Matias Soule that Malen dispatched with aplomb.

The Dutch striker has been a standout performer since joining Roma on loan from Aston Villa in January. Friday’s goals took his tally for the half season to 10 in 12 league games.

The result was nevertheless just the second win in eight games for Roma which, during that poor spell, was knocked out of the Europa League and beaten 5-2 by Serie A leader Inter Milan.

Roma has risen to sixth, equal on points with Juventus, which has a game in hand against Atalanta on Saturday. Roma was also a point behind Como, which is at home to Inter on Sunday.

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Pisa has yet to win away from home all season and Friday’s defeat left it rock bottom, behind Verona on goal difference.

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