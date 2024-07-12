Rodri: Dani Carvajal Believes Spanish Team-Mate 'Perfect' For Real Madrid

Rodri is being told to leave Manchester City "every day" by Dani Carvajal as the Real Madrid defender believes his Spain team-mate is "perfect" for the LaLiga giants. (More Football News)
The pair are playing together at Euro 2024, where Spain will meet England in Sunday's final in Berlin.
While the Three Lions were widely considered the pre-tournament favourites, La Roja have been the standout team at the finals, led by Rodri.
The 28-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the best in world football since joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2019.
And despite his Atleti past, Rodri can be in no doubt about the sort of welcome he would receive if he returned to Madrid, his home city, with Los Blancos.
Carvajal has made it clear how Rodri would fit in at the Santiago Bernabeu, revealing their conversations to El Partidazo de COPE.
"Without a doubt, I tell him this every day," Carvajal said when asked if he would sign Rodri. "[I tell him] to leave Manchester, that there is no sun, 'you are from Madrid and we need you'.
"But he drags it out. He would fit in perfectly."
Rodri scored eight goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League in 2023-24, setting career highs in both categories while also shielding the second-best defence in the division.
Meanwhile, Toni Kroos was Madrid's leading creator in LaLiga, with eight assists, but has since retired.