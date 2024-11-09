Roberto De Zerbi Threatens To Quit Marseille After 3-1 Defeat To Auxerre

Roberto De Zerbi has sensationally threatened to quit Marseille just over four months after joining the Ligue 1 side following their 3-1 home defeat to Auxerre on Friday. (More Sports News)
Mason Greenwood's 65th minute penalty proved to be a consolation after Lassine Sinayoko, Gaetan Perrin and Hamed Traore had the visitors three goals up at the break.
Despite Marseille sitting second in Ligue 1, they find themselves six points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who can extend their lead at the top against Angers on Saturday.
De Zerbi's struggles have come at the Velodrome this season, winning just one of his five home league games in charge.
Only Anges and Montpellier (four) have picked up fewer points on home soil this term than Marseille (five).
Their latest defeat saw Marseille lose two consecutive Ligue 1 home games for the first time since February 2023.
They also lost to a newly promoted side while conceding at least three goals for the first time in the league since a 3-1 defeat to Nimes in August 2018, leaving De Zerbi furious at full-time.
"If I'm the problem, I'm ready to leave. I'll leave the money and hand back my contract," De Zerbi said. "I came to Marseille for the Velodrome, to play at the Velodrome.
"And I can't get the players to give here what I see in training and in away games. It's my fault, it's my responsibility.
"Playing at the Velodrome is a privilege. I want to be able to pass on to the people who work with me what I think about football. And I can't do that."