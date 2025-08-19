Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Red Star Belgrade host Pafos in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-off tie at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. Watch the Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos football match live.
Red Star started their qualifying campaign with a one-sided second-round tie against Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar. Crvena Zvezda recorded a modest-looking 1-0 win in the first leg, but eventually completed a 6-1 aggregate win. The Serbian champions then beat Poland's Lech Poznan 4-2 despite playing out a 1-1 draw in the return leg.
They finished 29th in the final standings of the Champions League 2024-25 season with six points from two wins and six defeats. Vladan Milojevic's men are now eyeing a return to the continental top flight for the second time in two seasons.
Like their play-off rivals Red Star, Pafos entered the qualifying campaign in the second round. The Cypriot outfit survived a tense second round tie against Maccabi Tel Aviv (1-1, 1-0), sealing the progression with an away win.
Up against favourites Dynamo Kyiv from Ukraine in the third round, Juan Carlos Carcedo's men completed a stunning 3-0 win on aggregate to make a tournament proper push in their debut campaign. Their previous continental experience was reaching the Conference League knockout phase last season.
Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos Live Streaming
The Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 at 12:30am IST.
The Red Star Belgrade vs Pafos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. In Cyprus, Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3 will show the match. In Serbia, RTS 1 Arena 1 Premium will show the match.