Real Madrid Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga RMA Vs BET Match

Real Madrid will eye an improved showing against Real Betis when the two teams clash on Sunday in the La Liga. (More Football News)
Madrid have seen some frustrating results in the La Liga so far. They have been held to draws in both their away games while their sole win came at home against Real Valladolid.
The results have pushed Carle Ancelotti's side seven points away from Barcelona who have won all four of their matches so far. The star signing of Kylian Mbappe has not been able to give them a single goal in La Liga and he would want to change that. A return to winning ways is what Ancelotti will be looking towards when Real Madrid host Real Betis.
Real Betis have drawn their first two games at La Liga and are looking to get their first win. Interestingly, the last three encounters between Betis and Madrid have all resulted in draws. Betis would like to at least settle for the same result for the fourth time.
Here is how you can watch Real Madrid Vs Real Betis La Liga encounter live in India.
Real Madrid Vs Real Betis Live Streaming
When and where is Real Madrid Vs Real Betis La Liga Match?
The Real Madrid Vs Real Betis La Liga encounter begins 1:00 AM IST on September 2, 2024. The match takes place at Santiago Bernabeu.
How to watch Real Madrid Vs Real Betis La Liga match in India?
The Real Madrid Vs Real Betis La Liga match will not be aired on live television in India. However, the Real Madrid Vs Real Betis match can be live streamed for free on the gxr.world website.