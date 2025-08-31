Real beat Mallorca 2-1 at the Bernabeu
Mbappe did not score in this game
Los Blancos have won all of their La Liga games so far
Xabi Alonso was not unduly concerned by Kylian Mbappe drawing a blank as Real Madrid fought back to defeat Mallorca 2-1 in LaLiga on Saturday.
France superstar Mbappe had netted three league goals in the early stages of the campaign prior to the game but saw an effort chalked off at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Indeed, Mbappe was flagged for offside three times in a match where he had five shots that all failed to hit the target.
Madrid coach Alonso, though, has no doubt Mbappe will bounce back for Los Blancos.
He said: "The fact that he didn't score does not worry me at all. He had several chances, Kylian's attitude was very good.
"He was just a few millimetres out of position, and he lacked a bit of accuracy with that final pass or shot. I'm sure he'll get there again.
"The offsides thing can be addressed, but he's always a threat to the opponent. But these are things that can be improved. I'm not too worried; he's going to score a lot of goals."
Madrid were trailing to Vedat Muriqi's 18th-minute opener but two goals in a minute from Arda Turan and Vinicius Jr after the break ensured they maintained a 100 per cent winning record through three games.
Vinicius has now been involved in six goals in 10 LaLiga matches against Mallorca (four goals, two assists), including three goals and one assist in his four home appearances against them in the top-flight.
Alonso added of the Brazil ace: "He made a good contribution. It was a better game than [he played] against Osasuna and [his] goal was important."
"Rodrygo also did his part. We were losing control of the game, but everyone came in well. We need that, for everyone to contribute. Rodrygo had some good minutes."