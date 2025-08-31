Real Madrid Vs Mallorca, La Liga: Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior Strike In 68 Seconds To Seal Comeback Win

Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca Match Report, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos rally from behind at Santiago Bernabeu as Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior score in quick succession to maintain a perfect start

Vinicius celebrates his winner
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior scored within 68 seconds to reverse a 0-1 deficit

  • Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out and remained a constant attacking presence

  • Franco Mastantuono became the youngest La Liga starter for Madrid this century at 18 years and 16 days

  • Vini now has 4 goals and 2 assists in 10 La Liga games against Mallorca, including 3 goals at home

  • Madrid extended their home La Liga winning streak to six matches and made it 10 straight wins vs Mallorca at home

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season after coming from behind to beat Mallorca 2-1 thanks to two goals in just over a minute.

The hosts trailed to Vedat Muriqi's opener at Santiago Bernabeu, but efforts from Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior turned the contest around, and ultimately, made it three wins from three for Xabi Alonso's side.

Kylian Mbappe saw a goal ruled out for offside and Aurelien Tchouameni fired over early on, before the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Muriqi headed in from Pablo Torre's corner.

Mbappe went close again before Madrid equalised on 37 minutes, with Dean Huijsen nodding Alvaro Carreras' long ball across the area for Guler to nod home from close range.

The turnaround was completed within 68 seconds, as Vinicius rounded off a swift counter by drilling into the bottom-right corner.

That ultimately proved enough for Madrid, though they had Carreras to thank for a timely clearance to block Samu Costa's goal-bound attempt midway through the second half and preserve another victory for Los Blancos.

Data Debrief: Vini back on song

Madrid are now on a six-match winning streak at home in LaLiga, only their second since the 2020-21 season. They also embarked on a run of seven straight victories between February and May 2024.

Vinicius, who came off the bench to net and assist against Real Oviedo last week, scored what proved to be the winner.

The winger has now been involved in six goals in 10 LaLiga matches against Mallorca (four goals, two assists), including three goals and one assist in his four home appearances against them in the top-flight.

Madrid also made it 10 straight home LaLiga wins over Mallorca while, at 18 years and 16 days old, Franco Mastantuono became the youngest player to start a league match for Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu in the 21st century.

