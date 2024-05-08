Football

Vinicius Proving He's 'One Of The Best In The World', Says Madrid Teammate Dani Carvajal

Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal are gearing up for Real Madrid's mouth-watering UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich, with the tie finely poised at 2-2

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal celebrate a goal against Manchester City.
Vinicius Junior has come on leaps and bounds and is proving himself as one of the best players in the world, according to Real Madrid team-mate Dani Carvajal. (More Football News)

The pair are gearing up for Madrid's mouth-watering Champions League semi-final second leg against fellow European heavyweights Bayern Munich, with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

Vinicius scored both goals for Carlo Ancelotti's side in last week's first leg, taking him to 31 goal involvements (16 goals, 15 assists) in the Champions League since the start of the 2021-22 season, more than any other player during that time.

And Carvajal says the strides made by the 23-year-old are evident.

"He's improved in every aspect - his finishing, physically, his maturity when playing, knowing when it's right to attack the space or to ask for the ball to be played to his feet," the full-back told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti attends a press conference prior to the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final round 2, match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. - AP
Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League: Ancelotti To Stick With Lunin In Bernabeu Leg

BY Associated Press

"He's one of the best players in the world, and he's proving that. We know that he puts in a lot of work away from [the training ground], having his training sessions, physio and coaching.

"All of this is helping him to be one of the best in the world. Hopefully, he can help us on the pitch [in the second leg] and see us through."

The most successful side in the competition's history, Madrid are aiming to remain on course for a 15th European crown, while Ancelotti targets a record-extending sixth appearance in the final as a manager.

"There's not much more to say when the time comes to play the second leg of a semi-final in your home stadium," Carvajal added. "The motivation of the match itself ensures that your attention level is at its highest.

"We know that we're up against a side with a history in this competition [six titles], so we have to attempt to beat them and reach the final."

