Football

Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Clash

Here is when and how you can watch the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan on TV and online

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid El Clasico clash against FC Barcelona
Kylian Mbappe in action during Real Madrid's El Clasico clash against FC Barcelona. Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
info_icon

Real Madrid will try to leave behind the 0-4 thrashing they faced from El Clasico rivals Barcelona when they resume their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign with a face-off against Serie A heavyweights AC Milan late on Tuesday night (1:30 am on Wednesday, November 6 as per India time). Watch the high-stakes football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Carlo Ancelotti's side has garnered six points from its three Champions League outings this season to stand 12th in the table, while Milan have picked up three points from their first three games to languish in 25th position. Los Blancos should be well rested heading into their European clash with Milan, as their La Liga match against Valencia, which was due to take place over the weekend, was postponed due to the catastrophic floods in Spain.

Madrid, thus, have not taken the field since their 0-4 loss to Barcelona on October 26. Ancelotti's team has trounced VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this season, but lost in Lille last month and are currently one point behind eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca's Milan will enter this game with a 1-0 win over Monza behind them, with the team rallying from a 0-2 home loss to Napoli at the end of October. Milan have picked up 17 points from their first 10 matches of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, which has left them in seventh spot in the table.

Paulo Fonseca during Milan's win at Monza - null
AC Monza 0-1 AC Milan: Rossoneri Boss Paulo Fonseca 'Not Scared' Of Real Madrid Ahead Of UCL Tie

BY Stats Perform

Real Madrid Vs AC Milan: Head-To-Head Record

Real Madrid have locked horns with Milan on 15 previous occasions, with both sides notching up six wins, but this will be their first encounter since the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League.

Here is when and how you can watch the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 with the kick-off time at 1:30am IST.

Where to watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV app and website in India. The game will also be available to watch on TV on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel To Play India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test At MCG
  2. Time Running Out For Senior India Players? A Look At Recent Form Of The Experienced Quartet
  3. IND Vs NZ Test Whitewash: Gautam Gambhir Under Pressure After Flops In Sri Lanka And India
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan: New PAK Captain Mohammad Rizwan Has Eyes On Champions Trophy
  5. IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans
Football News
  1. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Caicedo Denies Van Nistelrooy First Win
  2. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Clash
  3. Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Malard Keeps Hosts Unbeaten
  4. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Olmo Brace Sends Blaugrana Nine Points Clear
  5. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  2. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
  3. Hong Kong Open Final: Diana Shnaider Beats Katie Boulter To Win 4th WTA Title Of 2024
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
  2. 'Consider Muslim Sentiments': Jamiat Chief To TDP, JD(U) On Waqf Bill
  3. Punjab Bypolls 2024: Bhagwant Mann 'Confident' Of AAP Sweep In Dera Baba Nanak Seat
  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  5. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 3, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. Virgo November 2024 Horoscope: Get Your Monthly Zodiac Overview
  3. Aquarius November 2024 Horoscope: Dive Into Your Monthly Astrological Predictions
  4. Capricorn November 2024 Horoscope: Find What Your Zodiac Sign Predicts This Month
  5. Pisces November 2024 Horoscope: Look Into Your Monthly Astrological Forecasts
  6. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign