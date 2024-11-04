Real Madrid Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When, Where To Watch Matchday 4 Clash

Real Madrid will try to leave behind the 0-4 thrashing they faced from El Clasico rivals Barcelona when they resume their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 campaign with a face-off against Serie A heavyweights AC Milan late on Tuesday night (1:30 am on Wednesday, November 6 as per India time). Watch the high-stakes football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
Carlo Ancelotti's side has garnered six points from its three Champions League outings this season to stand 12th in the table, while Milan have picked up three points from their first three games to languish in 25th position. Los Blancos should be well rested heading into their European clash with Milan, as their La Liga match against Valencia, which was due to take place over the weekend, was postponed due to the catastrophic floods in Spain.
Madrid, thus, have not taken the field since their 0-4 loss to Barcelona on October 26. Ancelotti's team has trounced VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this season, but lost in Lille last month and are currently one point behind eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.
Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca's Milan will enter this game with a 1-0 win over Monza behind them, with the team rallying from a 0-2 home loss to Napoli at the end of October. Milan have picked up 17 points from their first 10 matches of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign, which has left them in seventh spot in the table.
Real Madrid Vs AC Milan: Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid have locked horns with Milan on 15 previous occasions, with both sides notching up six wins, but this will be their first encounter since the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League.
Here is when and how you can watch the UEFA Champions League matchday 4 clash between Real Madrid and AC Milan.
Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match be played?
The Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 with the kick-off time at 1:30am IST.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match?
The Real Madrid vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV app and website in India. The game will also be available to watch on TV on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel in India.