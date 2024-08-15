Football

Real Madrid Had To 'Suffer' In Super Cup Triumph, Says Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti, who drew level with Miguel Munoz as the Madrid coach with the most titles (14), was delighted with the result, but acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter

Carlo-Ancelotti-Real-Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid had to suffer during their Super Cup win over Atalanta.
info_icon

Carlo Ancelotti said his Real Madrid players "were suffering" during their record sixth Super Cup triumph over Atalanta on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Ancelotti watched on as his side struggled in the opening exchanges, registering just three shots in the first-half with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.38. 

Madrid's best chance in the first 45 minutes saw Rodrygo rattle the crossbar, but a much-improved display after the interval saw Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe strike to secure the win. 

Ancelotti, who drew level with Miguel Munoz as the Madrid coach with the most titles (14), was delighted with the result, but acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter. 

“It is an honour and a privilege to live these nights here," Ancelott said. "We were suffering, fighting and winning too.

“We suffered a bit in the first half, because Atalanta pressed a lot and play very well defensively. They won more duels than us and we had more difficulties.

Kylian Mbappe poses with the UEFA Super Cup trophy. - null
'I Have No Limit' – Kylian Mbappe Targets 50 Goals After Scoring On Real Madrid Debut

BY Stats Perform

"The game opened up a bit in the second half, they felt tired and we had more space. With that space, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappe are very dangerous.”

Ancelotti's success in Warsaw was his fifth in the Super Cup, taking him clear of Pep Guardiola (four), with three of those titles coming with Los Blancos.

But much of the noise surrounded Mbappe's debut, becoming the first Madrid player to score on his competitive debut for the club since Jude Bellingham did so against Athletic Bilbao 12 months ago. 

Carlo Ancelotti has said Vinicius Junior's move to Saudi Arabia is just speculation - null
UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest

BY Stats Perform

Mbappe contributed 44 goals and 10 assists in his final season with Paris Saint-Germain and targeted a haul of 50 in his debut season in Madrid, with Ancelotti believing the Frenchman can surpass that total. 

“He has the quality to score a lot of goals, more than 50," Ancelotti said after full-time.

"We have to look for the balance of the team and today we had it, although in the first half the game was difficult. But the team played a great game defensively.”

Madrid now turn their attention to the opening match of their 2024-25 La Liga campaign. Ancelotti and his players head to Son Moix on Sunday, where they will take on Mallorca.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  3. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  5. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
Football News
  1. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Heavy Favourites To Repeat As Champions
  2. Spanish La Liga 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  3. Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online
  4. Spain Forward Lamine Yamal's Father Hospitalised After Being Stabbed In Barcelona: Report
  5. Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta: Kylian Mbappe Gets Debut Goal As Los Blancos Win Super Cup
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nalin Prabhat, Decorated 1992 Batch IPS Officer, To Be Next J&K Police DGP
  2. PM Modi Delivers Longest-Ever Independence Day Speech
  3. Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Delivers His 11th I-Day Address; Celebrations Take Place Across Nation
  4. The Voice Of 63% Of The People of India
  5. Living In The Age Of Lynching
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  2. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  3. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  5. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. What Is MPox, Which Countries Has It Spread To And Is There A Vaccine? | FAQs Answered
  2. Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid
  3. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign