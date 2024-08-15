Real Madrid Had To 'Suffer' In Super Cup Triumph, Says Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti said his Real Madrid players "were suffering" during their record sixth Super Cup triumph over Atalanta on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Ancelotti watched on as his side struggled in the opening exchanges, registering just three shots in the first-half with an expected goals (xG) total of 0.38.
Madrid's best chance in the first 45 minutes saw Rodrygo rattle the crossbar, but a much-improved display after the interval saw Federico Valverde and Kylian Mbappe strike to secure the win.
Ancelotti, who drew level with Miguel Munoz as the Madrid coach with the most titles (14), was delighted with the result, but acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter.
“It is an honour and a privilege to live these nights here," Ancelott said. "We were suffering, fighting and winning too.
“We suffered a bit in the first half, because Atalanta pressed a lot and play very well defensively. They won more duels than us and we had more difficulties.
"The game opened up a bit in the second half, they felt tired and we had more space. With that space, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappe are very dangerous.”
Ancelotti's success in Warsaw was his fifth in the Super Cup, taking him clear of Pep Guardiola (four), with three of those titles coming with Los Blancos.
But much of the noise surrounded Mbappe's debut, becoming the first Madrid player to score on his competitive debut for the club since Jude Bellingham did so against Athletic Bilbao 12 months ago.
Mbappe contributed 44 goals and 10 assists in his final season with Paris Saint-Germain and targeted a haul of 50 in his debut season in Madrid, with Ancelotti believing the Frenchman can surpass that total.
“He has the quality to score a lot of goals, more than 50," Ancelotti said after full-time.
"We have to look for the balance of the team and today we had it, although in the first half the game was difficult. But the team played a great game defensively.”
Madrid now turn their attention to the opening match of their 2024-25 La Liga campaign. Ancelotti and his players head to Son Moix on Sunday, where they will take on Mallorca.