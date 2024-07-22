Football

Real Madrid 'Always The Best Team In The World': Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema scored 354 goals for Real Madrid in 648 appearances before joining Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League

Former-Real-Madrid-striker-Karim-Benzema.
Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema
info_icon

Karim Benzema does not believe there is a team capable of being better than "best in the world" Real Madrid. (More Football News)

The Frenchman left Madrid in 2023 after 14 years in which he won 25 major trophies, including five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four LaLiga titles.

He scored 354 goals for Los Blancos in 648 appearances before joining Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Following his departure, Madrid won LaLiga and lifted their 15th Champions League title last season, and Benzema backs them to follow that up without a challenge.

"A spectacular season, very good," Benzema told Marca. "Real Madrid is always the best team in the world.

"Players come and go, but Real Madrid will always be at the top, at the very top. It is the best and will continue to prove it.

"It's the best team in the world. It's always strong and fighting for everything. I stand there, look around and don't see any team that's capable of being better.

"They have everything. Players, coach and president."

Benzema's old shirt number has recently been filled following the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

He will slot into a team full of players being tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this year, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior among the favourites.

Benzema, who won the prize in 2022, has tipped the Brazilian to lift the individual award after he finished as Madrid's top scorer in all competitions, netting 24 goals.

"I'm going to say Vini because he deserves it for his season and not just for what he's done this year, but also for what he's done last year, he was also above the rest with his football and what he does with the ball. He's a kid, a complete footballer," Benzema added.

"He can win a game on his own, of course, with the help of his teammates, but he is very good when Real Madrid needs him and that is why I think he deserves it.

"He is always there, and he always shows up. For all of that, my favourite is Vini."

