Real Betis Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 On TV And Online

Benito Villamarin stadium will be electrified on the night of August 15, Thursday as Girona FC will kick off their La Liga 2024-25 season with a clash against Real Betis. (More Football News)
Last season, the Girona FC finished third in the standings with 81 points, trailing only Barcelona and Real Madrid. Cristhian Stuani netted nine goals for the team from 33 shots, which is one shot per game, while Viktor Tsygankov scored eight goals from 38 shots (1.3 shots per game). He also created 32 chances (1.1 per game) and provided seven assists.
Real Betis, on the other hand, finished seventh with 57 points in the La Liga 2023-24 season with a total of 48 (1.3 per game) and were seventh in defensive performance, conceding 45 goals (1.2 per match). The standout players from the season were Willian Jose scoring 10 goals, Francisco Roman Alarcon Suarez, who netted eight goals from 62 shots and created 72 chances throughout the season.
When is Real Betis Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1?
Real Betis Vs Girona, La Liga opening fixture match will take place on August 15, Thursday (August 16) at 1:00 am IST at the Benito Villamarin stadium.
Where to watch Real Betis Vs Girona Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25 matchday 1?
The Real Betis Vs Girona, La Liga match for the 2024/25 season will be available to live stream on JioTV for Indian audiences. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.
For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.